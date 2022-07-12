Three Ashtabula County baseball players earned Northeast Ohio Baseball Coaches Association honors earlier this week for the 2022 season.
Grand Valley's Hagan Hejduk and Pymatuning Valley's Robert Verba, in Division III, and Edgewood's Logan Kray, in DII, were selected first team and honorable mention, respectively.
Hejduk, the 2022 county co-player of the year, batted .443 with 10 doubles, 25 runs, 17 RBIs and 27 stolen bases for the Mustangs this past season.
On the mound, Hejduk pitched 27 innings. He went 5-0 with a 0.78 earned run average. Hejduk allowed just three earned runs and walked nine with 37 strikeouts.
Verba batted .545 with six home runs, 20 runs, 15 RBIs, five doubles, one triple and had 10 stolen bases in just 16 games during the 2022 season.
Kray, who shared county player of the year honors with Hejduk, batted .486 with 28 runs, 30 stolen bases and 21 RBIs.
He compiled a 6-1 pitching record. He walked 21 and struck out 59 batters in attaining a 0.50 ERA. Kray also posted three saves.
