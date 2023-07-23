SAYBROOK — The Ashtabula County Tennis Ladder is nearing completion with more than 100 players participating.
The event is conducted twice a week at Saint John School and Lakeside High School. He said two sites provide more opportunities for matches.
Tennis Ladder founder Todd Nassief said there have been more than 1,000 matches played since June 1 with age ranges from upcoming fourth graders to 65-year-old players.
The players are grouped in categories based on skill level, Nassief said. They each can participate in a number of matches each day.
After each match. the players turn in their scores at an administrative table and get their next match opponent.
Participants must sign up 48 hours ahead of time and using only one site the matches were getting filled in 30 to 40 minutes, so it was expanded.
“Now we have two locations,” said Nassief, who started the ladder in 2012.
He said the event is evaluated every year in an attempt to improve the process. Nassief said participants can play every Wednesday and Sunday or show up once all summer.
Maddie Holler, 13, of Saybrook Township, said she plays tennis for Saint John and really enjoys rallies. Holler said she plays a lot and takes tennis lessons.
Nassief said the players come from far and wide to play. He said a player from Pennsylvania participants as well as players from Canton, Wickliffe, Perry and many other communities.
“If I had 12 courts we could fill them,” Nassief said.
Nassief said the ladder helps tennis players make friends and improves sportsmanship.
Nassief added he also feels like the ladder improves the quality of tennis in northeastern Ohio.
“It is nice when I see kids at district,” he said of players that have participated in the ladder and go on to have success. “It makes me feel good that I can help.”
During the ladder’s
existence, Nassief said 32 participants have gone on to play college tennis.
Kenton Zheng, who is entering seventh grade at Saint John School in the fall, is participating in the ladder.
“I like to come to win matches,” he said.
Kenton’s sister, Mickey Zheng, who is entering 10th grade at Saint John, said the ladder has been more competitive this year.
“More kids and tough players,” she said. “The ladder helps me stay in tennis shape and keep my strokes sharp. It’s like another whole tennis season with players around the county competing.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.