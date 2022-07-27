An avid tennis player and watcher, Alex Guthrie always thought it would be a good idea to have big-time tennis in Cleveland.
That’s happening for a second straight year as the Tennis in the Land presented by Motorola Edge WTA 250 Tour Event is slated to take place Aug. 20-27 at Jacobs Pavilion.
“This is great for the Cleveland tennis community,” said Guthrie, a Perry graduate.
Guthrie is ATP/WTA agent and events manager at Topnotch Management — a global sports agency based in Cleveland — which is putting on the event.
Early commitments include Cleveland’s Lauren Davis, 2020 Australian Open Champion Sonya Kenin and 2022 Wimbledon Quarterfinalist Alja Tomljanovic.
Davis attended Gilmour Academy, but finished high school in Florida.
“Last year, she lost in the first round, but brought a big crowd,” Guthrie said.
Shelby Rogers, of the United States; Irina-Camelia Begu, of Romania, and Shuai Zhang, of China, are other big draws.
The event will again serve as the official U.S. Open Series warm-up to the U.S. Open, that takes place in New York the following week. There is $300,000 of prize money up for grabs, in addition to world ranking points.
“Every woman in the main draw will head to the U.S. Open,” Guthrie said.
While there are similarities with last year’s event, changes have also been made.
One is Motorola Edge as a main sponsor. The event didn’t have a main sponsor last year.
“That’s a big boost for the tournament,” Guthrie said.
Guthrie said organizers listened to the fans, and have made other modifications.
Some of these include a new fan zone that is free and open to the public and will also have live entertainment, food and drink, and fun activities.
Additionally, a water taxi will take people from the east bank of the Flats to the west bank, where Jacobs Pavilion is located.
“Last year, we had four, five months to plan,” Guthrie said. “We’ve had more time this year. We want to have a long-term setting, and create a fan experience.
“A lot of people didn’t know what to expect last year. We proved our concept of a unique event and people were shocked how good it was.”
Stadium Court is inside Jacobs Pavilion. There are two outdoor match courts and two outdoor practice ones.
Competition is expected to start with a day session at 11 a.m. and a night session at 6 p.m. during the week, and one session on the weekend.
Guthrie said the seating capacity is 3,000.
“We drew around 14,000 for the week last year,” he said.
Guthrie said northeastern Ohio high school and club teams attended last year’s event.
“Not only do you want the experience, but you want the experience with your peers,” he said.
Guthrie said the event is sanctioned as just a women’s event, and will be in Cleveland for years to come.
“We are in Year 2 of an eight-year agreement,” he said.
Being from the area, Guthrie knows one person who would have approved of the event.
“I was close with coach [Arnold] Bradshaw,” Guthrie said. “He would be proud of this coming to Cleveland.”
Bradshaw was Geneva’s legendary tennis coach who died in April. A reunion and celebration of life took place last weekend in Geneva.
The Geneva High School courts were renamed Bradshaw Courts.
For tickets/more information, go to www.tennisintheland.com
