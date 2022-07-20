CONNEAUT — The long-time tradition of teaching youngsters the basics of tennis continued last week with the Conneaut City Recreation Tennis Camp at SPARC courts.
“Coach [Doug] Hedrick and I have been doing this for 17 years,” camp director Dave Simpson said.
Simpson said 33 children participated in the program that concentrated on introducing Conneaut youth, entering third to eighth grades, to the basics of the game.
He said the camp has a three-fold purpose.
“We want to provide the kids in Conneaut some place to have fun,” Simpson said of one of the main reasons to have the program that is free to all of the children in the city and is sponsored by the city’s recreation department.
The children are spread out over at least four courts to warm up with agilities drills and then work on a variety of drills throughout the day.
Simpson said providing the young people an opportunity to learn a game that can last beyond high school is another important part of the camp.
“We would like to give them a sport they can play their entire life,” he said.
The final goal is to provide a ‘feeder’ program for the high school team.
Simpson and Hedrick said they would like to see more of the tennis camp players come out for the sport in high school.
Simpson said Conneaut Middle School tennis coach Nathan Wise, Hedrick and himself work organize the camp and eight high school players helped out with the week long program as well.
“We are teaching mechanics of the sport ... We are concentrating on consistency and placement,” Simpson said. He said that may mean hitting the ball regularly and trying to keep it on the court.
Diana Risley, a high school player assisting the coaches, said she enjoys working the camp.
“I just like helping the kids and watch them improve throughout the week,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.