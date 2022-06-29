ORWELL — Four weeks of basketball helped area teams get to know each other a little better said coaches and players who attended the Grand Valley Summer Basketball League.
Teams played two games a night on Mondays. The league concluded on Monday.
GV basketball coach Justin Turk has organized the league for the last six years and is always happy to see his team play basketball and learn from there hard work.
Turk said Jerry Schultz and Ryan Callitsis have made significant steps of improvement during the four week league.
“We’ve had a few kids step up,” Turk said
Turk said there are three or four players that have logged significant varsity experience over the years and they are working hard this summer as well.
Nathan Boiarski, who recovered from a severe leg injury incurred during the 2021 football season, and played basketball, baseball and track this school season, is always read to hit the hardwood.
“He shows up every day ready to play,” Turk said.
The St. John Heralds are looking to take a big step forward during the 2022-23 basketball season as they join the Northeastern Athletic Conference.
Coach Curtis Turner said this is the first season in 10 years there has been enough players willing to play every week during the summer.
He said the team is transitioning from long trips to play schools outside the area to a league where they will be playing for something real.
“It really helps out,” Turner said of moving to the new league. “We will be playing teams just like us.”
Turner has been head coach since 2017 and an assistant for another 11 years.
He said upcoming senior Jesus Hernandez has made a lot of progress and growning considerably as a player during his three years on the team.
Hernandez said this is the first time he has played basketball during the summer in his career.
“It’s a great time for us to practice basketball,” he said.
Hernandez said he has learned to pass the ball better during the summer league and has gotten to know his teammates better as well.
Conneaut coach Tim Tallbacka said his team accomplished three things in the summer league.
“We were able to get a ton of kids high school game-type playing time,” he said “Some of our less experienced players competed against varsity teams, which will help us.
“The coaches are able to better understand what we need to improve on, and team building ... we love all of our players supporting each other.”
