High school football teams have one last chance for a playoff spot in the 2022 season.
The regular season ends this weekend, and the final Ohio High School Athletic Association computer ratings will be released on Sunday afternoon.
The top-16 teams from each region will play a Week 11 game the weekend of Oct. 29-30.
Six Ashtabula County teams are in contention for a playoff spot or almost assuredly have wrapped one up as the latest computer ratings were released on Tuesday.
Jefferson is ranked sixth in Division IV, Region 13 after a big 27-13 win over Poland last weekend.
The Falcons (6-3), who have unofficially clinched a playoff spot with an average-point total of 14.6278, according to www.joeeitel.com, go to Lakeview in Week 10.
"We want to finish Week 10 strong, and play four solid quarters," Falcons coach Brandon Hanna said. "Lakeview is much improved, and have a lot to play for."
Lakeview is currently ranked 19th in DV, Region 17.
Hanna said defeating the Bulldogs was a huge step for the program.
"We were able to control the line of scrimmage," he said. "We just keep finding a way to win. We keep throwing punches until some of the giants start to fall."
Edgewood (5-4), which has lost three of its four games last, is ranked 15th in DIV, Region 13 at 9.0111 average points.
"We are not focused on the postseason," Warriors coach Olajuwon Cooper said. "We will think about the postseason when that time arrives. Until then, it's laser focus on competing at a high level and being the best version of ourselves on Friday night."
The Warriors play at Lakeside in a huge contest on Friday night.
"Lakeside is a well-coached team and they have done a great job of playing hard and competing all season," Cooper said. "We know we're going to get their best effort Friday."
Other county teams in the top-16 of their region include: Lakeside, 15th, DII, Region 5; Geneva, 10th, DIII, Region 9; Conneaut, seventh, DV, Region 17 and Pymatuning Valley, DVI, Region 21.
The Dragons (6-3), with an average-point total of 9.6111, are looking to win their fourth game in the last five.
The Eagles (6-3) host Chagrin Falls, which is rated 17th in DV, Region 17 with an average total of 4.9667, on Friday night.
"We feel very fortunate to be playing a meaningful game in Week 10," Eagles coach Don Shymske said. "We're treating this week like the playoffs starting one week early."
Geneva, with an average-point total of 14.2333, had won three straight prior to a 32-7 loss to Perry on Oct. 13.
"We know if we win we're in and Chagrin Falls is playing for a playoff spot as well," Shymske said. "We know we'll have a tall task ahead of us Friday."
The Spartans (7-2) have lost both games by a combination of three points this season. Conneaut, with an average-point total of 12.3084, closes its independent season at home vs. Harbor Creek (Pa.) (2-6).
"The players are excited to be back home after three away games," Spartans coach Rocco Dobran said. "It's always a great atmosphere, and our kids love it."
Conneaut has a chance to play a home playoff game with a win.
"The players are not practicing like it's the end of the season and we love that," Dobran said. "They are still bringing energy and effort to practice everyday."
The Lakers (3-6), who are on a two-game losing streak, go to Mathews (8-1) with the Northeastern Athletic Conference title at stake. Both teams are unbeaten in the conference.
"Playing for a conference title in Week 10 is exciting for the players," PV coach Neal Croston said. 'Having a chance to be in the playoffs is just more motiviation for the players."
PV has an average-point total of 4.534, while Mathews sits eighth in DVII, Region 25 at 10.269.
The 72 largest schools are in Division I, while the remaining schools are divided equally in Divisions II through VII (approximately 106 schools in each division). The top 20 schools in each region are listed below by division and region with record and average points.
OHSAA Football Computer Ratings – Oct. 18, 2022 (Entering Week 10).
Division I
Region 1: 1. Lakewood St. Edward (8-1) 35.1117, 2. Mentor (5-3) 20.7398, 3. Cleveland Heights (8-1) 18.8737, 4. Canton McKinley (5-4) 18.8485, 5. Medina (8-1) 18.601, 6. Cle. St. Ignatius (5-3) 17.5119, 7. Wadsworth (5-4) 15.0389, 8. Massillon Jackson (5-4) 14.6111, 9. Berea-Midpark (5-4) 12.1768, 10. Elyria (4-5) 8.5167, 11. Canton GlenOak (3-6) 7.803, 12. Cle. John Marshall (5-4) 7.4181, 13. Lorain (2-7) 6.1222, 14. Strongsville (3-6) 5.0859, 15. Brunswick (2-7) 3.7626, 16. Stow-Munroe Falls (1-8) 1.2667, 17. Euclid (1-8) 0.7222.
Region 2: 1. Dublin Jerome (7-2) 29.1, 2. Springfield (7-1) 28.927, 3. Centerville (7-2) 26.4697, 4. Perrysburg (8-1) 25.4722, 5. Powell Olentangy Liberty (5-4) 21.7424, 6. Kettering Fairmont (6-3) 21.1429, 7. Huber Hts. Wayne (6-3) 20.798, 8. Delaware Olentangy Berlin (6-3) 19.5778, 9. Dublin Coffman (6-3) 19.5278, 10. Delaware Hayes (6-3) 16.8944, 11. Marysville (5-4) 16.5111, 12. Tol. Whitmer (6-3) 16.3556, 13. Clayton Northmont (5-4) 12.3944, 14. Findlay (4-5) 11.8611, 15. Lewis Center Olentangy (4-5) 11.4778, 16. Lewis Center Olentangy Orange (3-6) 9.0667, 17. Miamisburg (4-5) 7.5707, 18. Beavercreek (2-7) 3.7929
Region 3: 1. Gahanna Lincoln (8-1) 29.5278, 2. New Albany (7-2) 21.3081, 3. Upper Arlington (7-2) 21.05, 4. Pickerington North (6-3) 18.9242, 5. Pickerington Central (6-3) 18.2833, 6. Thomas Worthington (6-3) 18.2576, 7. Hilliard Darby (5-4) 18.0056, 8. Grove City (5-4) 16.8056, 9. Hilliard Bradley (4-5) 13.8389, 10. Hilliard Davidson (4-5) 11.7222, 11. Groveport-Madison (4-5) 9.6333, 12. Grove City Central Crossing (4-5) 9.1869, 13. Westerville Central (3-6) 9.0167, 14. Westerville North (3-6) 8.3, 15. Reynoldsburg (3-6) 6.4667, 16. Galloway Westland (2-7) 3.5051, 17. Lancaster (1-8) 3.2722, 18. Newark (2-7) 1.9333
Region 4: 1. Cin. Archbishop Moeller (8-1) 32.2924, 2. Cin. Elder (7-2) 30.39, 3. West Chester Lakota West (9-0) 29.7, 4. Cin. Princeton (8-1) 23.0222, 5. Springboro (6-3) 22.7626, 6. Milford (7-2) 20.9833, 7. Mason (7-2) 19.2556, 8. Fairfield (6-3) 16.5833, 9. Cin. St. Xavier (3-6) 10.8225, 10. Cin. Western Hills (4-5) 10.601, 11. Cin. Colerain (4-5) 8.7475, 12. Cincinnati West Clermont (4-5) 7.6222, 13. Middletown (3-6) 7.2111, 14. Lebanon (4-5) 7.0278, 15. Cin. Oak Hills (4-5) 6.7333, 16. Hamilton (2-7) 5.7944, 17. Liberty Twp. Lakota East (3-6) 5.3667, 18. Cin. Sycamore (0-9) 0, 18. Cin. Walnut Hills (0-9) 0
Division II
Region 5: 1. Akron Archbishop Hoban (9-0) 32.822, 2. Painesville Riverside (8-1) 28.7589, 3. Hudson (9-0) 26.3167, 4. Austintown-Fitch (8-1) 24.0647, 5. Akron St. Vincent-St Mary (6-2) 23.6307, 6. Macedonia Nordonia (7-2) 19.6722, 7. Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit (7-2) 14.5461, 8. Barberton (6-3) 13.2778, 9. Mayfield (6-3) 13.0303, 10. Solon (6-3) 12.315, 11. Garfield Hts. (6-3) 11.9167, 12. Cle. John Hay (7-2) 11.6966, 13. Cle. Rhodes (4-4) 11.1518, 14. Maple Hts. (5-4) 11.1515, 15. Ashtabula Lakeside (6-3) 9.6111, 16. Willoughby South (4-5) 7.4091, 17. Boardman (4-5) 5.9278, 18. Shaker Hts. (3-6) 5.8283, 19. Warren G. Harding (2-7) 5.7068, 20. Twinsburg (3-6) 5.55.
Region 6: 1. Avon (8-1) 30.6576, 2. Medina Highland (9-0) 27.7389, 3. Tol. Central Cath. (8-1) 23.9444, 4. Whitehouse Anthony Wayne (8-1) 23.2722, 5. Avon Lake (7-2) 17.4308, 6. Fremont Ross (6-3) 17.0389, 7. Olmsted Falls (7-2) 16.9444, 8. North Olmsted (6-3) 14.9167, 9. North Ridgeville (5-4) 14.0333, 10. North Royalton (5-4) 13.1889, 11. Parma Hts. Valley Forge (6-3) 12.8283, 12. Sylvania Southview (7-2) 12.3889, 13. Tol. St. John's (4-5) 11.4222, 14. Oregon Clay (5-4) 9.5778, 15. Ashland (5-4) 9.5667, 16. Sylvania Northview (4-5) 6.4056, 17. Parma Normandy (5-4) 5.9848, 18. Westlake (4-5) 5.3687, 19. Lakewood (3-6) 5.1717, 20. Tol. St. Francis de Sales (2-7) 4.6833.
Region 7: 1. Massillon Washington (7-1) 30.0221, 2. Uniontown Lake (8-1) 26.6278, 3. Westerville South (8-1) 24.9056, 4. Pataskala Watkins Memorial (8-1) 21.9545, 5. Sunbury Big Walnut (8-1) 21.9394, 6. North Canton Hoover (6-3) 15.5051, 7. Cols. Independence (6-2) 14.7768, 8. Cols. St. Francis DeSales (4-4) 14.4097, 9. Dover (5-4) 14.3187, 10. Pataskala Licking Hts. (5-4) 13.432, 11. Green (4-5) 13.2722, 12. Worthington Kilbourne (4-5) 11.8722, 13. Canal Winchester (5-4) 11.4833, 14. Massillon Perry (4-5) 10.5928, 15. Cols. St. Charles (4-5) 9.298, 16. Ashville Teays Valley (5-4) 9.096, 17. Wooster (4-5) 8.8389, 18. Dublin Scioto (3-6) 8.0556, 19. Cols. Northland (4-4) 7.6985, 20. Cols. Briggs (4-4) 7.4494.
Region 8: 1. Cin. Winton Woods (9-0) 28.0111, 2. Xenia (9-0) 24.8737, 3. Trenton Edgewood (8-1) 22.9444, 4. Kings Mills Kings (8-1) 19.2111, 5. Cin. Withrow (6-3) 15.404, 6. Piqua (7-2) 14.5505, 7. Troy (6-3) 11.6566, 8. Cin. Northwest (5-4) 11.4111, 9. Cin. Anderson (5-4) 10.2444, 10. Hamilton Ross (4-5) 8.05, 11. Riverside Stebbins (4-4) 7.2083, 12. Loveland (4-5) 7.0778, 13. Sidney (4-5) 5.9343, 14. Morrow Little Miami (2-7) 4.7278, 15. Lima Senior (3-6) 4.5833, 16. Cin. LaSalle (1-7) 3.801, 17. Harrison (1-8) 2.6722, 18. Day. Belmont (2-6) 2.4886, 19. Fairborn (1-8) 1.7222, 20. Oxford Talawanda (1-8) 1.3167.
Division III
Region 9: 1. Chardon (7-1) 27.1905, 2. Canfield (7-1) 23.2384, 3. Youngstown Ursuline (7-2) 21.695, 4. Youngstown Chaney (8-1) 20.3889, 5. Hunting Valley University School (7-1) 18.2045, 6. Cuy. Falls Cuy. Valley Christian Acad. (6-3) 16.2667, 7. Tallmadge (7-2) 15.6, 8. Alliance (7-2) 15.101, 9. Gates Mills Gilmour Acad. (7-1) 14.5227, 10. Geneva (6-3) 14.2333, 11. Aurora (6-3) 13.8889, 12. Gates Mills Hawken (7-2) 13.4747, 13. Cle. Villa Angela-St. Joseph (7-2) 13.3216, 14. Chagrin Falls Kenston (6-3) 11.9949, 15. New Philadelphia (5-4) 11.8167, 16. Akron East (5-4) 10.4762, 17. Painesville Harvey (5-4) 10.2, 18. Louisville (3-6) 8.7833, 19. Bedford (3-6) 7.4495, 20. Madison (2-7) 4.9141.
Region 10: 1. Tiffin Columbian (7-2) 22.6278, 2. Parma Hts. Holy Name (6-2) 20.2083, 3. Lodi Cloverleaf (7-2) 18.9222, 4. Mansfield Senior (7-2) 18.3384, 5. Medina Buckeye (7-2) 17.7374, 6. Norton (7-2) 16.6667, 7. Clyde (6-3) 15.9495, 8. Rocky River Lutheran West (8-1) 13.4798, 9. Tol. Scott (7-2) 12.7472, 10. Oberlin Firelands (7-2) 9.9611, 11. Defiance (6-3) 9.4889, 12. Parma Padua Franciscan (4-5) 9.4646, 13. Rocky River (4-5) 9.0944, 14. Bay Village Bay (4-5) 8.0505, 15. Ontario (5-4) 7.7278, 16. Copley (3-6) 5.4944, 17. Lexington (3-6) 5.2944, 18. Richfield Revere (3-6) 4.2944, 19. Sandusky (3-6) 4.2727, 20. Bowling Green (3-6) 3.3278
Region 11: 1. Dresden Tri-Valley (7-2) 22.4394, 2. Jackson (7-2) 22.3667, 3. Cols. Bishop Watterson (8-1) 22.0347, 4. Thornville Sheridan (8-1) 21.6167, 5. Bellefontaine (8-1) 20.1722, 6. Carroll Bloom-Carroll (8-1) 19.5611, 7. Chillicothe (7-2) 18.6778, 8. London (6-3) 18.4394, 9. Granville (7-2) 17.6889, 10. Washington C.H. Washington (7-2) 17.4343, 11. Cols. South (7-1) 16.7425, 12. Cols. Beechcroft (6-2) 13.7708, 13. Plain City Jonathan Alder (6-3) 13.5222, 14. Cols. Hamilton Township (6-2) 11.8264, 15. Washington C.H. Miami Trace (4-5) 9.2389, 16. Zanesville (3-6) 5.3778, 17. Circleville (4-5) 5.2222, 18. Whitehall-Yearling (4-5) 5.1723, 19. New Concord John Glenn (3-6) 4.3111, 20. Cols. Linden McKinley (3-5) 3.6161
Region 12: 1. Hamilton Badin (9-0) 30.096, 2. Mount Orab Western Brown (8-1) 24.3333, 3. Tipp City Tippecanoe (8-1) 23.904, 4. Wapakoneta (8-1) 19.8056, 5. Bellbrook (8-1) 19.6722, 6. Cin. Hughes (6-2) 16.0065, 7. Day. Chaminade Julienne (5-4) 14.5544, 8. New Richmond (6-3) 12.1667, 9. New Carlisle Tecumseh (5-4) 12.0, 10. Monroe (6-3) 11.4556, 11. Trotwood-Madison (5-4) 11.1077, 12. Celina (6-3) 10.8444, 13. Wilmington (5-4) 9.8687, 14. Cin. Mount Healthy (5-4) 8.2111, 15. Cin. Woodward (5-4) 7.5175, 16. Hillsboro (3-6) 6.3944, 17. Franklin (3-6) 5.2111, 18. Vandalia Butler (3-6) 4.8232, 19. Day. Oakwood (2-7) 3.8571, 20. Day. Carroll (3-6) 3.5833
Division IV
Region 13: 1. Beloit West Branch (8-1) 20.9887, 2. Lisbon Beaver (7-2) 17.3368, 3. Girard (6-3) 17.0707, 4. Canal Fulton Northwest (7-2) 16.2278, 5. Peninsula Woodridge (6-3) 15.4944, 6. Jefferson Area (6-3) 14.6278, 7. Poland Seminary (5-4) 12.7273, 8. Salem (6-3) 12.1088, 9. Canton South (6-3) 11.95, 10. Struthers (5-4) 10.9739, 11. Akron Buchtel (4-4) 9.9537, 12. Hubbard (6-3) 9.7374, 13. Streetsboro (5-4) 9.7333, 14. Akron Coventry (5-4) 9.5167, 15. Ashtabula Edgewood (5-4) 9.0111, 16. Mogadore Field (4-5) 8.142, 17. Ravenna (3-6) 3.9278, 18. Mentor Lake Cath. (2-7) 3.6489, 19. Niles McKinley (2-7) 3.5556, 20. Cle. Hts. Lutheran East (4-5) 3.3447.
Region 14: 1. Cle. Glenville (8-0) 29.2708, 2. Millersburg West Holmes (9-0) 25.7333, 3. Sandusky Perkins (8-1) 25.576, 4. Elyria Cath. (8-1) 22.7323, 5. Van Wert (8-1) 20.9611, 6. Bellville Clear Fork (8-1) 18.6944, 7. Bellevue (6-3) 15.2121, 8. St. Marys Memorial (7-2) 14.5056, 9. Delaware Buckeye Valley (6-3) 12.1518, 10. Wauseon (6-3) 10.0889, 11. Galion (5-4) 9.9889, 12. Shelby (5-4) 8.3444, 13. Upper Sandusky (4-5) 8.1722, 14. Caledonia River Valley (5-4) 7.9944, 15. Bryan (5-4) 5.7944, 16. Napoleon (3-6) 5.3944, 17. Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan (3-6) 5.0, 18. Rossford (4-5) 3.7, 19. East Cle. Shaw (2-7) 2.2083, 20. Fostoria (1-8) 0.7944.
Region 15: 1. Steubenville (8-1) 24.9988, 2. St. Clairsville (7-2) 22.4839, 3. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (6-3) 17.8469, 4. Cols. East (7-1) 17.7086, 5. New Lexington (8-1) 17.1778, 6. Gallipolis Gallia Acad. (7-2) 17.1315, 7. Cols. Marion-Franklin (6-2) 15.378, 8. Circleville Logan Elm (7-2) 14.6465, 9. Cols. Bishop Hartley (4-5) 12.3182, 10. Cambridge (7-2) 11.8535, 11. Carrollton (6-3) 9.9615, 12. McArthur Vinton County (5-4) 9.6556, 13. McConnelsville Morgan (5-4) 8.7222, 14. Cols. Bishop Ready (5-3) 8.125, 15. Duncan Falls Philo (4-5) 7.9167, 16. Newark Licking Valley (4-5) 7.6222, 17. Zanesville Maysville (5-4) 6.8167, 18. Cols. Eastmoor Acad. (3-5) 6.7708, 19. Vincent Warren (3-6) 6.2895, 20. KIPP Columbus (5-4) 5.184.
Region 16: 1. Cin. Wyoming (9-0) 19.0909, 2. Chillicothe Unioto (8-1) 16.1389, 3. Cin. Taft (7-2) 16.119, 4. Middletown Bishop Fenwick (6-3) 15.7944, 5. Urbana (7-2) 12.8687, 6. Cin. Archbishop McNicholas (5-4) 12.0889, 7. Reading (7-2) 11.7879, 8. Kettering Archbishop Alter (5-4) 11.7056, 9. St. Bernard Roger Bacon (5-4) 10.6304, 10. St. Paris Graham Local (4-5) 10.4056, 11. Waverly (4-5) 9.1313, 12. Springfield Shawnee (5-4) 8.9167, 13. Cin. Hills Christian Acad. (4-5) 8.0833, 14. Day. Northridge (6-2) 8.0379, 15. Clarksville Clinton-Massie (4-5) 7.9495, 16. Greenfield McClain (4-5) 7.85, 17. Eaton (5-4) 7.5278, 18. Cleves Taylor (3-6) 5.8, 19. Bethel-Tate (4-5) 5.7111, 20. Day. Dunbar (3-6) 4.5278.
Division V
Region 17: 1. Canfield South Range (9-0) 26.0354, 2. Sugarcreek Garaway (9-0) 19.6889, 3. Perry (7-2) 19.0611, 4. Richmond Edison (9-0) 16.6414, 5. Navarre Fairless (7-2) 14.2556, 6. Creston Norwayne (6-3) 14.1556, 7. Conneaut (7-2) 12.3084, 8. West Lafayette Ridgewood (7-2) 12.2111, 9. Burton Berkshire (6-3) 11.6818, 10. Garrettsville Garfield (7-2) 11.2834, 11. Orrville (5-4) 9.4167, 12. Cadiz Harrison Central (5-4) 8.0235, 13. Youngstown Cardinal Mooney (4-5) 8.0057, 14. Wooster Triway (4-5) 7.8944, 15. Smithville (6-3) 7.1701, 16. Youngstown Liberty (4-4) 5.6181, 17. Chagrin Falls (4-5) 4.9667, 18. Warren Champion (3-6) 4.4583, 19. Cortland Lakeview (3-6) 4.1263, 20. Mantua Crestwood (4-5) 3.9192.
Region 18: 1. Liberty Center (9-0) 23.0556, 2. Coldwater (9-0) 18.5556, 3. Marengo Highland (7-2) 17.2444, 4. Bloomdale Elmwood (8-1) 16.6889, 5. Pemberville Eastwood (9-0) 15.6778, 6. Archbold (8-1) 15.2444, 7. Huron (7-2) 14.8444, 8. Oak Harbor (8-1) 14.798, 9. Findlay Liberty-Benton (7-2) 13.093, 10. Defiance Tinora (6-3) 12.5667, 11. Milan Edison (6-3) 12.4222, 12. Genoa Area (5-4) 11.8611, 13. Richwood North Union (7-2) 11.1444, 14. Fredericktown (6-3) 9.7778, 15. Delta (5-4) 8.6465, 16. Tontogany Otsego (6-3) 7.3444, 17. Port Clinton (5-4) 7.3389, 18. Bluffton (5-4) 7.1556, 19. Willard (4-5) 6.8167, 20. Northwood (4-5) 3.8939
Region 19: 1. Ironton (9-0) 27.9545, 2. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep. (9-0) 22.9236, 3. Barnesville (9-0) 17.95, 4. Centerburg (8-1) 16.7, 5. Portsmouth West (8-1) 16.0944, 6. Wheelersburg (7-2) 14.9343, 7. Belmont Union Local (5-3) 13.4305, 8. Portsmouth (6-3) 13.3435, 9. Proctorville Fairland (6-3) 12.9333, 10. Zanesville West Muskingum (7-2) 11.0505, 11. McDermott Northwest (6-3) 9.9, 12. Heath (5-4) 8.8522, 13. Minford (5-4) 6.5889, 14. Piketon (5-4) 6.3444, 15. Gahanna Cols. Acad. (3-5) 6.0079, 16. Utica (3-6) 5.7902, 17. Pomeroy Meigs (5-4) 5.4949, 18. Albany Alexander (5-4) 5.3788, 19. South Point (3-6) 5.25, 20. Chesapeake (2-7) 2.596
Region 20: 1. Springfield Northeastern (9-0) 20.95, 2. Chillicothe Zane Trace (9-0) 20.8944, 3. West Milton Milton-Union (8-0) 19.7184, 4. Germantown Valley View (8-1) 19.5505, 5. Cin. Madeira (9-0) 18.8167, 6. Brookville (8-1) 15.5167, 7. Jamestown Greeneview (8-1) 15.3131, 8. Blanchester (6-3) 11.5667, 9. Camden Preble Shawnee (6-2) 11.4375, 10. Cin. Purcell Marian (6-3) 10.3403, 11. Cin. Summit Country Day (5-4) 9.7951, 12. Cin. Gamble Montessori (6-3) 8.1875, 13. Waynesville (3-6) 6.9556, 14. Springfield Greenon (4-5) 6.4697, 15. Cin. Clark Montessori (5-3) 5.7757, 16. Cin. North College Hill (2-5) 5.5513, 17. Batavia Clermont Northeastern (3-6) 5.4293, 18. Carlisle (3-6) 4.1717, 19. Cin. Mariemont (3-6) 3.6556, 20. Norwood (2-7) 3.4399.
Division VI
Region 21: 1. Kirtland (9-0) 27.2167, 2. Mogadore (7-0) 19.0056, 3. Dalton (7-2) 16.0222, 4. Youngstown Valley Christian (9-0) 15.3722, 5. Brookfield (8-1) 14.627, 6. Cuyahoga Hts. (6-2) 12.7917, 7. Canton Central Cath. (5-4) 12.6222, 8. Rootstown (7-2) 11.8194, 9. Hanoverton United (8-1) 11.2626, 10. Mineral Ridge (7-2) 9.8056, 11. Middlefield Cardinal (5-4) 9.1515, 12. Garfield Hts. Trinity (4-5) 6.3838, 13. North Jackson Jackson-Milton (6-3) 5.85, 14. Ravenna Southeast (4-4) 5.7831, 15. Andover Pymatuning Valley (3-6) 4.534, 16. Columbiana Crestview (3-5) 3.8403, 17. Independence (3-6) 3.7075, 18. Doylestown Chippewa (2-7) 3.4444, 19. Massillon Tuslaw (3-6) 3.4333, 20. Brooklyn (3-6) 3.2778
Region 22: 1. Carey (9-0) 19.4833, 2. Ashland Crestview (9-0) 18.3278, 3. West Salem Northwestern (7-2) 15.8222, 4. Columbia Station Columbia (9-0) 15.2333, 5. Columbus Grove (7-2) 13.5389, 6. Tol. Ottawa Hills (7-1) 12.9881, 7. Bascom Hopewell-Loudon (7-2) 12.0611, 8. North Robinson Colonel Crawford (7-2) 11.7056, 9. Castalia Margaretta (7-2) 11.0859, 10. Attica Seneca East (7-2) 10.5278, 11. Sullivan Black River (5-4) 8.6611, 12. Collins Western Reserve (5-4) 8.0056, 13. Hamler Patrick Henry (5-4) 7.9833, 14. Ashland Mapleton (6-3) 7.75, 15. Haviland Wayne Trace (4-5) 6.1167, 16. Mt. Blanchard Riverdale (4-5) 5.1611, 17. Wellington (3-6) 3.0, 18. Bucyrus Wynford (2-7) 2.5833, 19. Van Buren (2-7) 2.5278, 20. Bucyrus (2-7) 2.2278
Region 23: 1. Beverly Fort Frye (8-1) 20.5764, 2. Nelsonville-York (8-1) 14.0465, 3. Bellaire (5-4) 12.5603, 4. Newcomerstown (7-2) 11.5278, 5. Sarahsville Shenandoah (6-3) 10.6919, 6. Ironton Rock Hill (5-4) 10.6056, 7. Sugar Grove Berne Union (6-3) 10.3944, 8. Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant (5-4) 10.2889, 9. Loudonville (5-4) 9.4778, 10. Worthington Christian (6-3) 9.2944, 11. Mount Gilead (5-4) 9.1667, 12. Malvern (7-2) 8.2444, 13. West Jefferson (4-5) 7.9899, 14. Galion Northmor (5-4) 6.7167, 15. Grove City Christian (5-4) 4.9653, 16. Marion Elgin (4-5) 4.4111, 17. Lore City Buckeye Trail (3-6) 3.4167, 18. Martins Ferry (4-5) 3.0764, 19. Grandview Hts. (2-7) 2.8637, 20. Glouster Trimble (2-7) 2.298
Region 24: 1. Maria Stein Marion Local (9-0) 22.3833, 2. Harrod Allen East (8-1) 15.7889, 3. New Madison Tri-Village (8-1) 14.197, 4. Williamsburg (7-2) 13.2273, 5. Versailles (6-3) 12.1667, 6. Cin. Country Day (7-1) 11.8214, 7. Bainbridge Paint Valley (5-4) 11.5389, 8. West Liberty-Salem (5-4) 9.8081, 9. Chillicothe Huntington (5-4) 8.1333, 10. New Paris National Trail (6-3) 7.8753, 11. West Alexandria Twin Valley South (5-4) 7.4747, 12. North Lewisburg Triad (3-6) 5.8283, 13. Cin. Deer Park (4-5) 5.7374, 14. Beaver Eastern (3-6) 5.3182, 15. Lucasville Valley (3-6) 5.1889, 16. Milford Center Fairbanks (4-5) 4.2333, 17. Frankfort Adena (3-6) 3.9833, 18. Miamisburg Day. Christian (4-5) 3.5659, 19. Rockford Parkway (2-7) 3.4278, 20. Anna (3-6) 3.3778.
Division VII
Region 25: 1. Warren John F. Kennedy (7-1) 19.75, 2. Lowellville (9-0) 15.6778, 3. Danville (7-2) 14.8667, 4. Norwalk St. Paul (6-3) 12.7944, 5. Jeromesville Hillsdale (5-4) 12.1833, 6. Salineville Southern (8-1) 11.3081, 7. New Middletown Springfield (5-4) 10.4611, 8. Vienna Mathews (8-1) 10.269, 9. Toronto (6-3) 9.2606, 10. Lucas (4-5) 8.9507, 11. Bowerston Conotton Valley (5-4) 6.1281, 12. Lisbon David Anderson (5-4) 5.9899, 13. Steubenville Cath. Central (3-6) 4.6879, 14. Greenwich South Central (3-6) 4.2333, 15. Berlin Center Western Reserve (3-6) 4.1061, 16. Windham (3-5) 3.9288, 17. East Canton (4-5) 3.9116, 18. Wellsville (3-6) 3.6278, 19. Fairport Harbor Fairport Harding (3-6) 3.4306, 20. McDonald (3-6) 3.0778.
Region 26: 1. McComb (8-1) 15.3389, 2. Lima Central Cath. (6-3) 14.4097, 3. Antwerp (9-0) 14.3333, 4. Waynesfield-Goshen (9-0) 13.7056, 5. Defiance Ayersville (6-3) 12.6167, 6. Gibsonburg (8-1) 12.3788, 7. Arlington (8-1) 11.4389, 8. McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley (7-2) 8.8278, 9. Pandora-Gilboa (6-3) 8.8056, 10. Edgerton (7-2) 8.6444, 11. Delphos Jefferson (5-4) 8.2556, 12. Pioneer North Central (6-3) 7.4479, 13. Dola Hardin Northern (6-3) 7.3389, 14. Tiffin Calvert (5-4) 6.6667, 15. Edon (5-4) 6.2667, 16. Ada (3-6) 5.4778, 17. Convoy Crestview (4-5) 5.2333, 18. Delphos St. John's (3-6) 4.9778, 19. Sycamore Mohawk (3-6) 4.7389, 20. Leipsic (3-6) 2.8833.
Region 27: 1. Newark Cath. (6-1) 18.4732, 2. Hannibal River (8-1) 12.7944, 3. Waterford (6-3) 9.9955, 4. Reedsville Eastern (7-2) 9.6791, 5. Caldwell (8-1) 9.6515, 6. Franklin Furnace Green (6-3) 6.7211, 7. Portsmouth Notre Dame (5-4) 6.3434, 8. Bridgeport (4-5) 6.0347, 9. Portsmouth Sciotoville (4-5) 5.1638, 10. Lancaster Fairfield Christian Acad. (4-5) 5.1611, 11. Crown City South Gallia (4-5) 4.8924, 12. Racine Southern (4-5) 4.6319, 13. New Matamoras Frontier (3-6) 3.0972, 14. Corning Miller (3-6) 2.9899, 15. Shadyside (2-7) 2.3472, 16. Willow Wood Symmes Valley (1-7) 2.0852, 17. Woodsfield Monroe Central (2-7) 1.9444, 18. Beallsville (2-7) 1.5824, 19. Manchester (1-6) 0.943, 20. Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans (2-7) 0.7778
Region 28: 1. Ansonia (8-1) 17.697, 2. Fort Loramie (7-2) 13.0756, 3. DeGraff Riverside (7-2) 11.8131, 4. Mechanicsburg (7-2) 11.6718, 5. New Bremen (7-2) 11.65, 6. Minster (6-3) 9.1111, 7. Springfield Cath. Central (6-3) 8.2626, 8. St. Bernard-Elmwood Place (6-3) 7.2388, 9. S. Charleston Southeastern Local (5-4) 6.9646, 10. Cin. College Preparatory (4-5) 6.899, 11. Cedarville (3-5) 6.6736, 12. Fort Recovery (3-6) 6.6389, 13. Cin. Miami Valley Christian Acad. (4-5) 4.3011, 14. Sidney Lehman Cath. (4-5) 3.2326, 15. Lockland (1-7) 2.2022, 16. Cin. Riverview East Acad. (3-5) 1.9217, 17. Lewisburg Tri-County North (2-7) 1.2374, 18. Troy Christian (1-8) 0.8129, 19. St. Henry (1-8) 0.8053, 20. Union City Mississinawa Valley (1-8) 0.444.
