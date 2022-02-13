Jordan Dille didn’t exactly know what to think two months ago Steve Hanek, his Jefferson swimming coach, told him he was trying him in a different event.
Dille was a two-event district qualifier a year ago in the 200 freestyle and 100 butterfly. Hanek, however, wanted to see him try something different — the 100-backstroke.
“I was like ‘What?’ Dille said with a laugh, recalling the day his coach told him. “I really didn’t even know how to do it properly. I’ve been swimming for a while, but I’ve never done backstroke.”
For not being that familiar with the stroke, though, he finished the event that day in the neighborhood of 1:06.
“I guess I did pretty alright,” he said.
Hanek thought so as well.
“If memory serves me correct, that’s close to the cutoff time for the district meet,” Hanek said of his thought process when he saw the time.
The coach realized he may have stumbled on something, but he was not sold quite yet.
After a few weeks of tutoring and practice time, Hanek penciled Dille into the event again — at the Ashtabula County meet last month. The result was Dille swam a time of about 1:01. It was all the coach needed to see.
“I was like ‘Whew.’” Hanek said. “That’s already district-cut time. That’s what we’re going to do,” I told him. He looked at me like I was nuts.”
Friday at Spire Institue, however, Dille proved his coach was right, as he swam the Division II 100 backstroke event in a time 1:01.35. That was good for 12th place in the event and a spot in Friday’s district meet at Cleveland State University.
Having not even commpeted in the event until just a few months ago, Dille said he never expected to learn something new and have success so quickly.
“No, I would have never thought,’ he said. “I never would have thought I’d get this far.”
The swimmer may have not thought it, but Hanek said he had an inkling that he could.
“Jordan has a really strong underwater kick,” Hanek said. “Typically, butterfliers are going to be pretty good at backstroke because they’re underwater swimming is so strong.
“But, he’d never done it in the past. He had to learn the start and the turn because those are way different than what he was used to. to. I didn’t know how well those things would work out for him, but stroke-wise, I knew how good he was underwater, so I felt confident.”
Dille added, “It shows that if you just do something if you keep practicing something, you’ll get better,” Dille said. “If you just work on one individual thing, you’re just going to get better at it.”
Dille also qualified in the 100 butterly, finishing 19th in a time of 59.48.
Also qualifying for a trip to CSU this weekend on the boys side were: Edgewood’s Tyler Hill, who was 11th in the 500 freestyle in a time of 5:09.84 and 17th in the backstroke with a time of 1:02.05.
Geneva qualifiers included: Nathan Reigle, second in the 50 freestyle (22.43) and third in the 100 freestyle (40.30); Caiden Collins, 100 backstroke (1:02.02) and the 200 medley relay team of Collins, Reigle, Cooper Krieg, and Tyler Lee (1:51.74).
On the girls side, Izzy Hanek, Jefferson’s returning state qualifier, took fourth in the 50-freestyle in a time of 24.69 and was fifth in the 100-freestyle at 55.08.
For Geneva, Angelina Brown claimed third in the 100 backstroke in a time of 1:10.54 and ninth in the 200 individual medley at 2:17.49; Abby Griffiths was 14th in the 100 butterfly in 1:06.62 and 16th 500 freestyle at 5:46.87 and the relay team of Brown, Grace Gelofsack, Griffiths, and Maddie Fortney captured ninth in the 200-medley at 2:02.89 and 11th in the 200 freestyle at 1:50.8.
DIVISION I
Lakeside’s Mary Grace Miklacic was 34th in the 500 freestyle in a time of 5:51.71 and qualified for the district.
District qualifiers for Madison included: Taylor Hennessey, 50 free, 25.75 and 100 free, 57.49; Melanie Hribar, 50 free, 26.35 and 100 butterfly, 1:03.90; 200 freestyle relay team, 1:46.33 and 400 freestyle relay team, 3:56.11.
