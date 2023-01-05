There will be plenty of seasoned swimmers jumping in the pool at tonight’s Ashtabula County swim meet at Spire Institute.
Competition is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.
At the same, there will also be several experiencing a county swim meet for the first time.
For a couple of county coaches, what they do not have in experience, they welcome in the opportunity to see new competitors get introduced to the sport.
Conneaut and Edgewood are two programs that may not have the numbers of Lakeside and Geneva, but Spartans coach Josh Morrison and the Warriors’ Gretchen Hill are are certainly eager to talk about who they have rather than who they don’t.
“We’ve doubled our number this year,” Morrison said.
The Spartans have 18 participants this season, but only four swam a year ago.
Morrison credits his daughter and one of her friends for amping the number of swimmers this season.
Madelyn Morrison and Kira Mucci, both seniors, went to work looking to build the roster.
“They were in the drill team with the marching band,” Josh Morrison said. “They knew we had a small team and they recruited. Most of the kids they recruited were from the band.”
Morrison said about half the kids on his team have swam before. Many are involved in other sports such as cross country and track.
“It’s a great conditioning sport,” he said. “It’s all around good for your body.”
Of course, having so many participants with such little experience may not produce immediate success.
It’s a similar story for Hill at Edgewood, but she said there’s still plenty to enjoy about seeing kids starting out.
“I just love watching kids drop five seconds off their time when they’re starting out.” she said.
Hill’s son, Tyler competes for the Warriors. Steve Hill, her husband, is Edgewood’s cross country coach.
Hill was a district qualifier as a freshman last season, and has also broken numerous Edgewood records.
The new swimmers are getting in the pool for the first time, and the coach said it’s been a thrill to watch them.
“I got about three kids off the cross country team,” Hill said. “They were all non-swimmers, but they’ve come along in an amazing way. They do everything I ask them.”
From starting out on the side of the pool to jumping off the deck, to understanding the importance of proper stroke and breathing technique, Hill said the kids have made quick strides in their new sport, and it’s been rewarding to watch.
“I love seeing them grow,” she said. “Their accomplishments mean just as much to me as Tyler’s.”
The county meet can often be described as a celebration as much as it is competition, as many county swimmers even from different schools know each other from their early childhood days learning to swim.
There are other strong swimmers from other schools to watch tonight. Izabella Hanek, Jefferson’s two-time state qualifier, will be make her final county meet.
For Geneva, senior Angelina Brown is a three-time district qualifier and Nathan Reigle made it last year as a freshman.
Lakeside’s Mary Grace Miklacic also swam in the district meet a year ago.
From Pymatuning Valley, Asa Frush and Grace Stroke are on a mission to make districts for the first time.
