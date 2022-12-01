MADISON — Madison may have not gotten off to the start it was looking for in non-conference clash with Lakeside Thursday night.
But, they certainly got the right finish.
John Peter Dragas had 12 of his game-best 33 points in the fourth quarter, lifting his team from a slow start for a 70-64 win over the Dragons at Madison High School.
Lakeside scored the first 10 points of the game, before Seth Negin’s basket at the 5:19 mark of the first period got Madison on the board.
The Dragons pushed their advantage to 15-3, before Madison fought back to tie the game at 16.
“Yeah, we got off to a slow start there,” Madison coach Nick Gustin of the struggles his team had at the outset. “They were really effective with their box and one and I think we went into a little bit of a panic. Then we were able to calm them down, we were able to right the ship and get things going our way.”
The Blue Streaks (2-0) grabbed their first lead on a pair of free throw hits by Dragas, making it 28-27 with 3:08 to play in the half.
Lakeside (1-2) answered back, though, and got a buzzer-beating runner by Kaden Hettsmanperger to take a 39-36 lead into halftime.
Madison regained the lead in the third quarter, going up 54-48. In the fourth quarter, Dragas took charge and closed the game out.
Hettsmanperger buried a 3-pointer from the top of the circle to cut the Madison lead to 54-51, but Dragas answered back with a baske. He then went on to connect on 10 of 10 free throws to keep things in favor of the hosts.
With the game on the line, Gustin said there’s not much question about who the go-to guy is, but other players lended the right support at the right time.
“The thing about it is we got the ball to him in different ways,” Gustin said. “We had Seth [Negin] and [Bryant] Perkins with the ball in their hands and Chase [Martin].
“When they’re face-guarding like that, you can give him a little bit of a rest and then get him coming to the ball. It just worked out. The foul shots were great, but really, the easy passes are what really helped out.”
Dragas passed on an open three, and then found Braylon Hayes for a layup giving the Blue Streaks a 68-61 advantage.
De’Sjaun Williams nailed a three-pointer with 35 seconds to go to cut the game a two-possession game, but that would be as close as Lakeside could get.
Though the results were not what he was looking for, Dragons coach Matt Newsome was pleased with the energy his team played with.
“Our effort was out of this world,” he said. “As far as what we need to do, there are little things we have to tweak here and there.
“We’re not looking for any major overhaul. I’m just ecstatic over the effort that was given; whether it was directly on JP [Dragas], or any of the other guys. That includes guys that stepped in who did not expect to see the floor.”
Aside from Dragas’ 33, Negin had 14 points and Noah Barnes chipped in with 11. Hettsmansperger led Lakeside with 22 points followed by Williams with 17 and Kam Crockett 12.
Lakeside is at Beachwood on Dec. 10, while Madison hosts Jefferson on Tuesday.
