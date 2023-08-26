SAYBROOK TOWNSHIP — A power failure changed the venue of Friday’s football game between Lakeside and Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin from Chardon to Lakeside.
When the Lions hit the turf, though, it did not take long to see they brought plenty of energy with them.
Quarterback Ryan Lipowski was a perfect 7 of 7 in the first half for 74 yards and NDCL scored touchdowns on three of its first four possessions en route to a 38-8 win in a non-conference week two matchup.
“You find out more from a loss than you do from a win, and we found out a lot about ourselves tonight,” Dragons coach Buzz Edwards said.
The toughest lesson may have been on the importance of executing in key situations.
The Dragons started the game very well, getting a three and out on defense, then picking up a couple of first downs on their first two possessions.
In key situations, though, the offense struggled to come with what it needed, converting just three of six third downs and failing twice on fourth down.
Down 21- 0 late in the half, Lakeside marched to the Lions 22, but the drive ended with three consecutive incompletions.
Finishing drives is something Edwards said plagued his team a week ago as well.
“We have to get better in the red zone,” he said. “We were two for seven last week and we were down there twice tonight and didn’t get in. We made too many mistakes and we didn’t execute.”
NDCL on the other hand was firing on all circuits.
Angelo Tamburrino scored all three of the Lions touchdowns in the first half.
The first was a 5-yard run that capped a 65 yard drive.
Then, after the Lakeside offense went 36 yards but stalled at the NDCL 44, Lipowski went to work completing four straight passes. The last one was to Tamburrino, who got wide open on a play-action call for a 19-yard touchdown reception.
One possession later, he scored again, this time on a 5-yard run to make it 21-0.
In the second half, the Lions pretty much put it away in a hurry. An interception by Griffin Moskal set up a 38-yard field goal. Then a three and out by Lakeside and a blocked punt both resulted in touchdowns for the visitors.
“Hats off to NDCL, they put it to us tonight,” Edwards said. “They executed, they didn’t make any mistakes tonight besides a few bobbled snaps early in the game.”
The Dragons lost their top outside threat Jimmy Timonere on the second series of the game. Edwards after the game said his status was unknown.
With Timonere out, NDCL crowded the box and limited the Dragons’ ability to move the ball on the ground.
Devin Miller had a 70-yard touchdown run in the final minute for Lakeside’s only score. But prior to that play, Lakeside had only 108 rushing yards as a team.
Quarterback Alex DiSalvatore completed just 3 of 10 passes for 49 yards with two interceptions.
“We just didn’t execute tonight,” Edwards said. “After Jimmy went down, you thought someone shot our dog or something. It took us a little bit to get our heads right and the next thing we knew, we were down 21-0.”
The Dragons go to Youngstown Ursuline next Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.