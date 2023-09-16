HARPERSFIELD TOWNSHIP — Geneva coach Don Shymske was not particularly happy with the play of his team Friday night against Perry in a battle of undefeated teams.
The second year coach, however, also knows the weaknesses the Pirates exposed in a 36-20 win against the Eagles in front of a big crowd at Spire Academy are things his team will need to clean up in order to reach their goals this season.
“Our goals of getting in the playoffs and making a run in the playoffs and improve on what we did last year — that’s all still there,” Shymske said. “It is still very real. Perry is a good football team. We just weren’t up to the task tonight.”
Perry, the No. 1 ranked team in Division V in the Associated Press State poll, made huge plays in its passing attack against the Eagles. Geneva entered the game ranked No. 8 in Division III.
Pirates junior quarterback Walter Moses pierced the Geneva secondary, completing 18 of his 22 attempts for 286 yards and a pair of touchdown passes.
Moses completed a 49-yard pass to junior Luke Sivon to set up a 7-yard touchdown run by junior Owen McKoon as Perry took a 8-0 lead right before the first quarter expired.
Geneva senior quarterback Kenny Young countered with a 46-yard pass to senior Giavonni Rice on the ensuing possession, which led to a 2-yard touchdown by sophomore Bryce Peet that cut the Perry lead to 8-6.
That is when Moses and Sivon did more damage as the two connected on touchdown strikes of 57 and 45 yards, respectively, on the next two drives to give the Pirates a 22-6 lead.
Sivon led all receivers with 179 yards on six catches, while senior Brayden Richards added 64 yards on 7 receptions.
“Walter Moses is a great quarterback, and they have all kinds of speed on the outside,” Shymske said. “We knew that Sivon kid [No. 6] and what he was capable of and Brayden Richards is a game-changer.
“They just have a lot of really good athletes, and we struggled to cover them in space.”
Moses completed four consecutive passes in the hurry-up offense right before the half that culminated in a 2-yard touchdown out of the Wildcat formation by Richards with 49 seconds giving the PIrates a 29-6 lead heading into the lockerroom.
Moses threw 15 of his passes in the opening half, which was by design, according to Perry coach Bob Gecewich.
“We don’t,” Gecewich explained when asked if Perry normally passes that much. “It is just very, very difficult to run against Geneva.”
Perry extended its lead to 36-6 with just over three minutes remaining in the third quarter, briefly causing the clock to run due to the deficit.
Geneva, however, refused to fold as Young connected with Hayden Diemer (15 yards) and Peet (14 yards) for touchdowns.
Geneva finished strong against a Pirate defense that had surrendered just 13 points total this season.
“It was too little, too late,” Shymske said. “Our guys fought and batted, and I’m proud of them for that.
“They were just more physical and athletic than us tonight. We have a few things we’ve got to fix.”
Peet led Geneva with 73 yards rushing on 11 carries. Young completed 10 of his 18 passes for 117 yards.
Geneva will look to get back on the winning track in a battle of 4-1 teams on Friday when it hosts Edgewood in the Chagrin Valley Conference Lake Division opener for both schools.
Perry (5-0 overall) will host Lutheran West that same night.
