KIRTLAND — The Kirtland Hornets downed Geneva 43-13 on Friday in a Chagrin Valley Conference Chagrin Division game.
The Hornets extended a 15-7 first-quarter lead with a 20-6 advantage in the second. Leading 35-13, Kirtland added one touchdown in the second half.
The Eagles, who entered the game on a three-game winning streak, came out firing on all cylinders and struck first.
Kenny Young threw a beautiful ball to his reciever Giavonni Rice, and Geneva took an early lead.
The Hornets responded back with a 16-yard dash from Phillip LaVerde. The successful 2-point conversion gave Kirtland an 8-7 lead.
Young and Geneva reached get into the end zone one last time when Bryce Peet ran the ball for a 9-yard touchdown, making it 15-13.
But Hornets freshman quarterback Jake LaVerde and company then went on a scoring terror in the second quarter.
LaVerde found Will Sayle (75 yards); Gino Blasini (25) and Tommy Gogolin (45) for TD passes and the Hornets were up 22 points.
LaVerde passed for 155 yards. Rocco Alfieri led the rushing attack with 96 yards and scored twice.
The offensive pressure, throwing ability and run game from the Hornets just proved to be too much for the Eagles to even bounce back.
Kirtland swarmed Geneva on both ends of the ball. The style of play from the Eagles were just to try and put up points on a really good team and they were able to do so.
“We were able to move the ball and score a few touchdowns, but defensively we had far too many breakdowns that lead to big plays,” Geneva coach Don Shymske said.
Young threw for 103 yards.
The Eagles will look to rebound at Orange next Friday.
