POLAND — Experience from several tightly-contested basketball games in the new year paid off for Jefferson in Friday’s 55-51 victory over Poland at Seminary High School.
The Falcons (11-4, 5-2 Northeast 8) trailed by seven after one quarter and by four after three.
Strong play from senior Grant Hitchcock and junior Joe DeGeorge helped the Falcons outscore the Bulldogs 19-11 in the final eight minutes to keep their hopes of catching first-place Girard alive.
“This was a great road team win, especially in this gym,” Hitchcock said after scoring six of his 13 points in the final quarter. “These are hard to do — it felt great.
“They are a really sound fundamental team,” Hitchcock said, adding that Bulldogs “pressure you a lot, they’ll ride you the whole way. It’s something you have to fight through.”
In the final two minutes, DeGeorge scored on a jump shot and free throw to put the Falcons ahead, 49-47.
With about a minute to play, Falcons coach Rob Pisano turned Hitchcock loose when he spotted a rare defensive mismatch. Hitchcock drove for a lay-in basket. Twenty seconds later, he made a free throw for a five-point edge.
DeGeorge sealed the win with three free throws in the final 21 seconds.
“Tonight was a physical, gritty game,” Pisano said, adding he was pleased that the Falcons rebounded from Tuesday’s 54-52 loss to Hubbard. “To get this win keeps us in the hunt.”
Jefferson’s other league loss was to Girard two weeks ago, 47-44.
The Falcons started sluggishly. DeGeorge, who scored a game-high 23 points, hit a jump shot to open the second quarter. Then his face collided with Poland’s Carson Maurer and blood leaked from his nose.
“I was going up for a layup and his elbow came down on my nose,” DeGeorge said. “I checked right away and knew it was bleeding.”
Poland trainer Tiffany Fonagy quickly repaired the nosebleed with a plug. DeGeorge missed just 62 seconds of action, but finished the game with one nasal passage blocked.
The Falcons outscored the Bulldogs 15-10 in the second quarter for a 27-25 deficit at halftime.
“We gave up a bunch of free 3s in the first half,” Pisano said. “Guys had four-five feet to set their feet.
“I don’t think that happened in the second half as much. Our defense definitely [improved.]”
The Falcons and Bulldogs (5-9, 4-5) were tied three times in the third quarter. Twice, Falcons sophomore Anthony Covetta launched 3s that rimmed out.
“Halfway down and out,” Pisano said with a laugh. “We were down five at that point — they were right there.”
Poland closed the third with a 6-0 run for a 40-36 advantage.
Covetta opened the final quarter with a 3-pointer.
“You’ve just got to forget about the last shot and move on,” DeGeorge said.
After DeGeorge contributed a 3-pointer, Hitchcock scored a basket and free throw to power the surge.
“All of like our last six games have been within 10 points,” Hitchcock said. “That definitely helped us come through tonight.”
DeGeorge also contributed eight rebounds, three steals and two blocks. Covetta also scored 13 points.
Danny Nittoli led Poland with 15 points and six rebounds. Also scoring in double figures were JP Genova with 12 and Cole Fulton at 10.
“They just put a lot of pressure on you,” DeGeorge said of Poland’s defenders. “It’s really hard to get around them, they just get right up on you.”
He agreed the close calls over the last three weeks are helping the Falcons stay calm despite deficits.
“We know if we are down at halftime, we just play our game, fight as a team … and we’ll [come back].”
Jefferson is scheduled to host Lakeview on Tuesday night.
