Summer storms have made a significant impact on the walleye fishing scene this week, prompting notable changes in their behavior and habitat preferences.
As a result of the recent weather disturbances, walleye have sought refuge in deeper waters.
While some anglers are
still finding success in
depths of 50 feet of water or less, larger walleye have migrated even deeper in search of cooler and calmer environments.
For most anglers, the winning combination has been using small stinger spoons pulled behind a 50 jet.
This setup has proven highly effective in enticing the walleye to bite, with the lures mimicking the baitfish that the walleye are actively targeting.
Additionally, another successful tactic employed by some experienced anglers involves running stick baits on 250 feet of wire, strategically presenting the lures at various depths to capitalize on walleye’s scattered locations.
The weekend has arrived, and the key to a successful fishing outing will be twofold — locating the active pods of walleye and strategically navigating away from heavy boat traffic.
Mornings have consistently been the prime time for anglers, offering the best opportunities for landing a prized catch.
However, it’s essential to note that the increased boat activity has begun to affect walleye behavior, causing them to become more cautious and elusive.
To counteract this, successful anglers have been displaying adaptability by venturing farther away from the crowded spots.
The growing number of fishing enthusiasts frequenting the same areas has caused the walleye to shy away from the bustling boat traffic, seeking solace in less-trafficked regions.
By exploring new and less crowded locations, you’ll significantly improve your chances of a rewarding fishing experience.
Keep a keen eye on
the weather patterns, as storms may continue to
influence the walleye’s
movements throughout the week.
If you’re aiming to catch
the bigger fish, be prepared to explore deeper waters,
as the larger walleye are
presently seeking deeper habitats due to the recent disturbances.
Patience and persistence will be crucial in your pursuit of these elusive trophies.
Remember, fishing is not just about the catch, it’s also about immersing yourself in the beauty of nature and enjoying the serenity of the waters.
So, take a moment to appreciate the tranquility and marvel at the natural wonders around you while waiting for the perfect bite.
Tight lines and good luck.
Anthony Hyvarinen writes a weekly fishing column for the Star Beacon. He can be reached at ahyvarinen@starbeacon.com.
