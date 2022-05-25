Staff Report
BEREA — Two Ashtabula County graduates, Nick Stoltz (Geneva) and Seve Cantini (Jefferson), will travel to Beverly, Massachusetts this weekend and hope to help the Baldwin Wallace University baseball team earn its second-ever NCAA Division III World Series berth.
The 21st-ranked Yellow Jackets (35-11), who swept the New York Regional last weekend in Brockport, NY, face No. 19-ranked and host Edicott (36-7) in the best two of three series to reach the Div. III World Series.
Both Cantini and Stoltz played roles in last weekend’s regional sweep.
Cantini pitched in a 13-4 win versus Johnson & Wales (R.I.) College in the winner’s bracket final.
“Playing in the World Series has always been one of our biggest goals,” Cantini said. “Knowing that we are this close, my teammates are more determined than ever. We have worked all year for this.”
Stoltz entered the game in the seventh inning and made a fine running catch to save a run in the top of the frame. He also recorded a bunt single in the bottom of the inning.
“I think, for me, playing for a World Series spot, it’s more about spending this week in Boston and playing another week of good baseball with my brothers,” Stoltz said. “I like our chances against anybody, and I know for a fact that no one is having more fun than we are, so we are just going to continue doing our thing.”
This season, Cantini, who is one of BW’s top freshmen hurlers, has appeared in 11 games, including two starts. He has compiled a 1-0 record with a 2.63 earned run average.
Cantini has 22 strikeouts in 13.2 innings pitched. His 14.49 strikeouts per nine innings leads the team.
“My overall season has been a little bit rocky,” Cantini said. “During our Florida trip, I flipped a nerve in my elbow, causing me to be out for a little over a month.
“I am grateful for the coaches, teammates and athletic trainers for getting me back to where I started. When I came back, I fell right back into my groove, and the mound felt like home again.”
Stoltz, a two-time academic All-Ohio Athletic Conference selection, has appeared in 14 games. He is 3-for-8 at the plate for a .375 batting average with three runs scored.
“I’ve had a good amount of adversity in my college career with COVID cutting my freshman year short, and a wrist injury taking away the majority of my sophomore year, and then coming into my junior season, I suffered an ankle sprain on opening weekend that took me out for the first few weeks of the year,” Stoltz said. “So, simply being healthy and having an opportunity to contribute to the success of the team meant a lot.”
In addition to Cantini and Stoltz, there are other county players on BW’s roster, but are injured and unable to play this season.
Senior Ozzie Campbell (Lakeside) is a backup outfielder who appeared in one game a year ago.
Sophomore right-hander Gordon Seger (Grand Valley) was an honorable mention All-Ohio Athletic Conference choice and BW’s Outstanding freshman last spring. The once OAC Pitcher of the Week was 4-2 with a 3.40 ERA in 39.2 innings pitched.
BW and Endicott meet in Game 1 at noon on Friday and Game 2 at 11 a.m. on Saturday. If a Game 3 is necessary, it will be played at 3 p.m. on Saturday.
BW last advanced to the Div. III World Series in 2014.
