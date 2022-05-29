Staff Reports
Nick Stoltz and Seve Cantini will have another week of baseball to play.
Stoltz, Cantini and the rest of the Baldwin Wallace team advanced to the Division III Collete World Series starting this week.
The Yellow Jackets, after a 4-2 win over Endicott on Friday, downed the Gulls 7-4 in the second of a three-game series on Saturday to win the Super Regional in Beverly, Massachusetts.
BW advances to its second-ever World Series and both under coach Brian Harrison, previously competing in the championships in 2014.
The Yellow Jackets (37-11) will make their way to Cedar Rapids, Iowa for an eight-team bracketed World Series from Friday through June 8.
Stoltz, a junior outfielder and Geneva graduate, is batting .333 for the Yellow Jackets.
“Couldn’t be more proud to be a part of this family,” he said. “I’m honored to take the field next to my brothers.
“This team is special and I like our odds against anybody. No what happens we find a way to stay focused and win games.
Cantini, a freshman pitcher and Jefferson graduate, has pitched 13.2 inning this season, accumulating a win with 22 strikeouts and a 2.63 ERA.
“Absolutely speechless,” he said. “It means so much for this team. We have put countless hours to be where are. Beyond thankful for everyone who has supported us.
“We look out for each other and support each other no matter what. I think that is a big separator when we play other teams. With that being said, we still aren’t done. We aren’t done until we win the World Series.”
The opponents and time of each game of the baseball championships are to be determined.
