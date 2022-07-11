For one wrestling coach, it was the right time to step away.
For another, it was an opportunity to step in.
Gregory Stolfer Jr. has resigned his position as Edgewood’s head coach after eight seasons of being matside for the Warrior wrestlers.
His successor will be a familiar face to Ashtabula County mat fans — former Saint John coach and Edgewood alumni Scott Blank.
Stolfer said the reasons for his decision are of personal in nature.
He’s appreciative for all he was able to accomplish in his time at the helm.
“Everything we accomplished I’m so grateful for,” Stolfer said. “We had a lot of great showings and there were a lot of things that we got to accomplish in those eight years.”
In those eight years, Stolfer had four state qualifiers, including a pair this past season. His first season saw two state placers, Jared Elrod and Tyler DeFour.
He also built great dual teams that always had the numbers to fill out a full lineup with quality wrestlers.
That helped Edgewood to a Division III Regional Dual runner-up award in 2018.
Stolfer compiled a 122-58 career record. Under his helm, the Warriors claimed multiple tier championships in both the All-American Conference and Eastern Ohio Wrestling League.
He also was able to coach with his father, Greg Stolfer, who served as head wrestling coach for 27 years, before handing the reins to his son. That was two years after he stepped down as head coach.
“I loved working with my dad,” the younger Stolfer said. “I couldn’t imagine myself coaching without him. There were so many times that getting his perspective … he introduced me to the sport.
“I loved wrestling because of my dad and I got to continue that experience with him was huge. I loved wrestling for him and I loved coaching with him. It was a blessing. How many kids get to work with their dad and enjoy it. and not only that, we won, not only did we have fun, we had success.”
Success is what he expects to continue, with the new coach coming in.
Blank has spent the last seven years at Saint John after a 16-year stint at Riverside. In his time with the Heralds, he became a regular at the state tournament and coached two state champions — Nick Burgard in 2018 and Jacob Lagoa in 2018 and 2019.
Blank’s reasons for leaving his current position was a decision that best suited his family and their educational needs.
“God gave this opportunity,” Blank said. “I wrestled for Edgewood. Mr. Stolfer [Sr.] was my mentor. I wrestled for him. He’s the one that got me to go to college and become an industrial arts teacher, just like him. Wrestling coaches make a huge impression on kids and getting a chance now to step in his shoes means a lot.”
The new job should provide Blank with something he did not have at Saint John — a room full of wrestlers to coach and being able to compete in dual meets.
Blank said, though, that while it will be nice to get to send out a full team and have a dual meet last a little longer, his focus will remain on getting his wrestlers deep into the postseason.
“The funny thing is I’m still about the postseason for the kids,” Blank said. “You can win the state duals championship and still not get on the podium, and not have a chance to wrestle in college. I’m not saying you can’t wrestle in college, but the opportunities come at individual tournaments. That’s where you’re going to get the better looks.”
There are currently three Herald graduates wrestling at the college level — Burgard at Lake Erie College, Lagoa at Notre Dame College and Ethan Ducca at Edinboro.
Blank said he will bring Elrod, an Edgewood graduate, with him as his assistant coach.
The coach is working on upgrading the schedule to get Warrior wrestlers on the mat with some of the best competition in order to prepare them for the postseason .
Blank will inherit a team that includes a returning state qualifier in Josh Biller and district placer in Ezekiel Lucas. Others also advanced to the district tournament this past season.
Blank is looking forward to an opportunity that’s exciting not only for the new coach, but for the old one as well.
“I’m super-excited,” Stolfer said. “Scotty wrestled for Edgewood, he had a ton of success at [Painesville] Riverside and at Saint John. He was second in the state in Division III.
“You don’t have another coach in Ashtabula that has done that. He’s been around the sport forever and we are so grateful to welcome Scotty Blank home. He wrestled for my dad. He’s produced so much talent. He’s the best.”
