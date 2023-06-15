PITTSBURGH — After turning heads during 2022 offseason practices, Pittsburgh Steelers rookie wide receiver Calvin Austin III seemed poised for a breakout year.
Austin’s speed – he ran a 4.32 40-yard dash at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine — set him apart. During his college career at Memphis, Austin ran track and field in addition to playing football.
Quarterback Mitch Trubisky said following a training camp practice this past August that it seemed impossible to overthrow Austin.
“You just put it out there and you’re like, ‘I don’t know if he’s going to get to it, and he runs underneath it.’ He’s pretty quick,” Trubisky told reporters at the time.
Austin’s still waiting to make his debut in an NFL game. He sustained a Lisfranc injury just days before the team’s 2022 preseason opener. The injury wound up requiring surgery, keeping Austin on injured reserve for the entirety of his rookie season.
Based on what he’s shown during offseason practices, the team again has high hopes for what Austin can bring to an offense that struggled to create big plays in 2022.
Offensive coordinator Matt Canada said on Wednesday that he’s excited about the unique skill set Austin brings to the offense.
“[Calvin’s] done a great job through last year’s camp before he got nicked up and then again now,” Canada said, “so that’s been a real positive.”
Quarterback Kenny Pickett has mentioned Austin’s name numerous times when asked about players who can make an impact this fall. Austin said he and Pickett had a great connection immediately during the 2022 offseason. While Austin’s injury paused the development of their on-field chemistry, he said the two are friends and remained in regular contact.
With Austin back on the field, the two have continued to develop chemistry. Austin has been one of Pickett’s favorite targets during offseason practices and he confirmed he’s caught a number of passes — some downfield — from Pickett in recent practices.
“We’re getting more comfortable and we’re getting that timing down,” Austin said.
Amanda Filipcic-Godsey is a freelance writer in Pittsburgh. She covers Pittsburgh sports for CNHI Pa. newspapers. Follow her on Twitter @AmandaFGodsey.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.