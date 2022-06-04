COLUMBUS — Standing stop the podium with a first-place medal around his neck was not necessarily in the plans for Geneva junior Connor Boland, who won the Division I 400 meter title in a time of 47.67.
Boland said he realized he had won when he leaned across the finish line and didn't see anyone.
The reason he didn't see anyone is because he had won the race by almost a full second after coming to Columbus with the state's 15th-best time.
Geneva head boys track coach Emily Long said he was held out of the Chagrin Valley Conference meet because of tightness and some knee pain.
After a difficult day at district, Boland has been on the rebound ever since and moving quickly to new heights.
Boland joins a list of Eagles who have won state championships, including Brittany Aveni, Nadine Cox and Mark Debevc, who set a state and national record in that performance.
Geneva fans cheered wildly after Boland crossed the line. His time of 47.67 is .37 seconds off of the Ashtabula County 400 record, set in 1978 by Harbor's Darrell Sargent.
Long said Boland has been slowly regaining his confidence after setting a personal record last week and then following it up on Friday and Saturday.
"We really knew he could do it. ... I would say his confidence is back," Long said.
Boland said a lot of that confidence comes from Long and the rest of the coaching staff.
"Mrs. Long is an amazing motivator," Boland said.
He also credited his family, friends and the rest of the coaching staff for his victory.
Boland has another year to prepare for a possible return to the state track meet, but will soon start working toward cross country in the fall.
Boland said he started to break the stagger on the runners in front of him with about 250 yards to go.
He said the possibility of breaking 48 seconds drove him on Saturday, but discussions of hitting 46 have been out there.
"My goals was to break 48 and I did it," he said.
Long, administrators, friends and family all gathered across from the medal stand to witness the historic moment and document it with cell phones.
One of Long's motivating techniques was the opportunity to skip the "War on the Shore" cross country meet that is usually held in hot weather on a hilly course at Lake Shore Park in Ashtabula Township.
Time will tell whether he collects on that bet but, the senior athletic season of Connor Boland appears to be full of potential.
