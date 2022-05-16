At age 9, Azariy Moreno has already met the likes of Shawn Porter, Fernando Vargas and Teofimo Lopez.
Moreno, a fourth-grade student at St. John, is an aspiring boxer, and looks up to Porter and Vargas, among others, in the profession.
“I want to be a professional,” Azariy said.
Porter, of Cleveland, is a two-time former welterweight world champion, having held the IBF title from 2013 to 2014 and the WBC title from 2018 to 2019.
Vargas, from California, was a two-time light middleweight world champion, having held the IBF title from 1998 to 2000, and the WBA title from 2001 to 2002.
With his IBF title win, Vargas became the youngest boxer in history to win a light middleweight world title, at age 21.
Lopez, from Brooklyn, New York, is a former unified lightweight world champion, having held the IBF title from 2019 to November 2021,
Azariy, who turns 10 next month, is just starting his boxing journey.
He recently won the 80-pound Pee Wee division during the USA Boxing Nationals in Cleveland.
Azariy has already won four medals and one trophy, and was scheduled to compete in Las Vegas over the weekend.
“It’s coming quick,” said Christian Moreno, Azari’s father. “It’s crazy how far he has come.”
Winning in Cleveland was special for Azairy and Moreno.
“There were more than 800 boxers from all over the country there,” Moreno said. “It was amazing to see a lot of people. There were four rings going at once.”
Azariy started boxing at age 6 as a self-defense mechanism for being bullied.
He took to the sport, and has competed in such places as Cleveland, Dayton and Cincinnati thus far.
Azariy, who used to play baseball but is now concentrating on boxing, said exercising, working out and traveling is what he likes about the sport.
He trains at the Fresh Xperience Boxing Academy in Cleveland.
“Work hard, train a lot and eat right,” he said of helpful items to be a successful boxer.
Azariy qualified to box in Las Vegas based on his national championship win in Cleveland.
“They set him up with a Junior Olympics fighter,” said Moreno, who is originally from Jersey City, New Jersey. “Both have had five fights with similar records.”
“There’s going to be competition from all over the West Coast there.”
Matches in Azariy’s division are one minute, 30 seconds.
Moreno, who coaches Azairy, said he has been working with him on various techniques.
“We strengthen our defense,” he said. “Every day he works on hitting, not getting hit.”
Moreno’s vision to end the summer with matches in Ashtabula.
“We’re looking for a venue,” he said. “We feel this year has been a good era of boxing. More people are involved.”
