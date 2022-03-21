Staff Report
Alyssa Cevera was selected Division IV All-Ohio on Monday by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association.
Cevera, a 5-foot-2 St. John sophomore, earned special mention honors.
She averaged 17.1 points and 11.3 rebounds per contest.
Cevera also chipped in with 3 steals and 2 assists per game.
She converted 28 3-point field goals, and recorded a double-double in every game except one.
“I’m honored to have been selected and very thankful for the opportunity to be out on the basketball court,” Cevera said.
Heralds coach Nick Iarocci is proud of Cevera.
“She works all of the time on and off the court,” he said. “She’s the ultimate student-athlete. We are just starting to tap into her potential”
St. John had just one senior this season.
Cevera is expected to be the building block for the Heralds, who are moving into the Northeastern Athletic Conference next season.
“We are still playing most of the county schools,” Iarocci said. “We are so excited about the future.”
The Division I and II All-Ohio teams will be announced today, followed by the Ohio Ms. Basketball Award on Wednesday.
The boys basketball All-Ohio teams will be announced starting next Monday.
OPSWA All-Ohio Teams
Division III
Player of the Year: Dee Alexander, Purcell Marian
Coach of the Year: Rick Geiser, Apple Creek Waynedale
First Team
Hailey Unger, Arcanum, 5-7, sr., 18 points per game; Dee Alexander, Purcell Marian, 6-1, fr., 25; Zennia Thomas, Warrensville Heights, 6-2, sr., 30.6; Torre Kildow, Belmont Union Local, 6-1, jr., 18.0; Hannah Archer, Beverly Fort Frye, 5-9, sr., 19.1; Blessing King, Worthington Christian, 5-10, sr., 14.1; Allison Basye, Chillicothe Huntington, 5-11, Sr., 28.9; Rylee Leonard, Eastern Brown, 5-7, jr., 16.7; Jenna Smith, Garrettsville Garfield, 6-0, sr., 20.2; Brooklyn Thrash, Bloomdale Elmwood, 6-0, sr., 22.6.
Second Team
Isabella Casoni, Waynesville, 5-5, sr., 15.1; Sierra Brinson, New Lebanon Dixie, 5-9, so., 20.5; Annika Bredel, Elyria Catholic, 5-9, sr., 19.0; Aila Miller, Berlin Hiland, 6-0, sr.. 11.0; Kamryn Grant, Africentric, 5-11, so., 15.0; Beth Hardwick, Cardington, 5-10, sr., 15.0; Tomi Hinkle, Fairland, 5-7, jr. 16.2; Brooklyn Yoder, Waynedale, 5-7, sr., 11.0; Marisa Seiler, Wauseon, 5-10, sr., 21.9; Erin Kaufman, Ottawa-Glandorf, 6-0, sr., 13.5; Lauren Gerken, Findlay Liberty-Benton, 6-0, so., 18.9; Kylie Leibacher, Castalia Margaretta, 5-11, jr., 15.7.
Third Team
Libby Evanshine, East Clinton, 510, jr., 16; McKayla Dunkle, Cadiz Harrison Central, 6-1, sr., 17.7; Reagan Vinskovich, Belmont Union Local, 6-2, jr., 16.0; Meghan Mayotte, Worthington Christian, 5-8, jr., 14.6; Alaina Keeney, Wheelersburg, 5-10, sr., 15.6; Alyssa Geiser, Waynedale, 5-7, so. 13.3; Demi Watson, Youngstown Liberty, 5-9, jr., 17.3; Kaira English, Waterloo, 5-8, so., 15.9; Delani Robinson, Millbury Lake, 5-10, sr., 19.8; Aubrey Haas, Pemberville Eastwood, 5-8, sr., 14.2.
Special Mention
Sophia Hook, Brookfield, 5-7, jr., 16.5; Abigail Adkins, Johnstown, 5-9, so., 16.0; Kyla Columber, Pleasant, 5-6, sr., 16.6; Sophie Spolter, Columbus Academy, 5-5, sr., 17.6; Kenzie Dalton, Beverly Fort Frye, 5-2, sr., 12.6; Ashley Mullet, Berlin Hiland, 5-5, so., 13.0; Mahogany Cottingham, Garfield Heights Trinity, 5-9, Jr., 20.2; Lydia Kastor, Burton Berkshire, 5-6, sr., 13.1; Reilly Greenlee, Kirtland, 5-6, sr., 12.6; Carter McCray, Elyria Catholic, 6-1, jr., 11.7; Jada Ward, Warrensville Heights, 5-5, sr., 16.6; Claire Henry, Springfield Greenon, 5-9, jr., 15.7; Emma Fouch, Leesburg Fairfield, 5-6, sr., 15.6; Aubri Spicer, New Lexington, 5-9, jr., 17.6; Bree Allen, Fairland, 6-0, so., 17.7; Kaleigh Murphy, Coal Grove, 5-10, sr. 14.5; Hadyn Bailey, Rock Hill, 5-5, jr., 11.6; Marlee Grinstead, Alexander, 5-9, sr., 19.4; Mackenzie Hurd, Nelsonville-York, 5-10, sr., 17.0; Emma Garrison, Adena, 5-8, so., 12.9; Chloe Chambers, Oak Hill, 6-1, sr., 16.3; Brook McIntyre, Mogadore, 5-2, so., 17.0; Nadia Lough, Rootstown, 5-9, fr., 15.1; Annabel Rodriguez, Doylestown Chippewa, 5-9, jr., 11.3; Aaliyah Foster, Youngs. Liberty, 5-5, so., 16.6; Lexi Giles, Canfield South Range, 5-8, sr., 14.5; Riley Rismiller, Coldwater, 6-5, jr., 17.0; Ariel Page, Montpelier, 5-10, sr., 13.0; Alyvia Lindeman, Delphos Jefferson, 5-7, so., 16.2; Kaylyn Risner, North Robinson Colonel Crawford, 5-5, sr., 16.5; Averi McMillan, Bucyrus Wynford, 5-10, sr., 12.3.
Honorable Mention
Emily Buckley, Amanda-Clearcreek, 5-11, jr., 14.3; Gabby Daniels, Fredericktown, 5-8, sr., 13.4; Kambry Edwards, Cardington, 5-4, sr., 10.0; Ariel Grace, Africentric, 5-5, jr., 8.0; Macy Miller, Fairbanks, 5-8, jr. 12.2; Abbey Price, North Union, 5-8, so., 12.2; Meghan Weakley (Worthington Christian) 5-10, jr., 11.2; Skyler Ward, National Trail, 5-7, Sr., 17.1, Lindsey Arwine, Williamsburg, 5-3, Sr., 13.7 ; Taylor Gray, Arcanum, 5-11, Sr., 12.2 ; Kayli Brewer, Anna, 5-2, Sr., 12.5 ; Madelyn Fearon, Arcanum, 5-6, Sr., 11 ; KyAira Miller, Cincinnati Purcell Marian, 5-8, fr., 11 ; Kylee Bruce, Fairland, 6-0, so., 9.0; Abbey Hicks, Coal Grove, 5-7, sr., 12.3; Hazley Matthews, Rock Hill, 5-8, jr., 16.4; Evan Williams, Ironton, 5-6, Jr., 11.0; Karmen Bruton, South Point, 5-6, jr., 12.3; Kate Ball, Chesapeake, 5-6, fr., 12.5; Sydney Reynolds, Reedsville Eastern, 5-10, jr., 17.2; Kara Meeks, Alexander, 5-10, sr., 15.1; Jadyn Smith, Adena, 5-9, sr., 7.5; Torie Utter, Eastern Brown, 5-8, sr., 12.9; Mya Hamilton, Eastern Brown, 5-6, fr., 11.7; Keetyn Hupp, North Adams, 5-10, jr., 13.0; Laney Ruckel, North Adams, 5-8, jr., 11.0; Peyton Magee, Leesburg Fairfield, 5-6, jr., 8.5; Jade Massey, Lynchburg-Clay, 5-7, so., 15.8; Macy Etienne, Lynchburg-Clay, 5-7, so., 15.7; Kim Kellogg, New Lexington, 5-10, jr., 10.0; Grace Frame, Crooksville, 5-10, sr., 14.6; Maelynn Howell, Portsmouth West, 5-9, jr., 11.7; Makenna Walker, Wheelersburg, 5-6, jr., 13.0; Camryn Gebhart, Cambridge, 5-8, sr., 14.8; Katie Hook, McConnelsville Morgan, 5-9, sr., 14.3; Alysea Fiedorczyk, Richmond Edison, 5-4, sr., 14.3; Ashley Merrick, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley, 5-8, sr., 12.2; Brooke Pauley, Zanesville West Muskingum, 5-9, sr., 11.5; Abby Wayble, Old Washington Buckeye Trail, 5-3, sr., 11.2; Rylee Putt, Sugarcreek Garaway, 5-4, jr., 10.0; Kya Masloski, West Lafayette Ridgewood, 5-8, so., 10.0.; Andrea Maibach, Creston Norwayne, 6-1, sr., 13.5; Sara Hickey, Ashland Mapleton, sr., 12.0; Madison Kibler, Hanoverton United, 5-6, jr., 9.0; Tori Long, Columbiana, 5-4, sr., 10.0; Rose Couts, Atwater Waterloo, 5-7, jr., 17.7; Sarah Seaman, Garrettsville Garfield, 5-8, sr., 11.6; Alayna Smith, Youngs. Ursuline, 5-10, jr., 17.0; Laura McCoy, Leavittsburg LaBrae, 5-10, jr., 17.9; Bella Meyer, Warren Champion, 5-4, so., 15.0; Bri Fitzgerald, Massillon Tuslaw, 5-9, sr., 9.2.; Cianna Smith, Youngs. Liberty, 5-7, jr., 14.8; Grace Lyon, Navarre Fairless, 6-1, sr., 18.0. Janyah Bohanon, Warrensville Heights, 6-1, Jr. 14.6; Ava Gabriel, Wickliffe, 5-5, fr., 14.2; Isabelle Niederst, Elyria Catholic, 5-9, So., 10.5; Alex Rosson, Kirtland, 5-5, sr., 10.7; Brooke Lehmkuhl, Wellington, 5-10, fr., 11.7; Anna Weber, Independence, 5-11, sr., 14.3; Rani Thigpen, Garfield Heights Trinity, 5-9, sr., 13.4; Riley Irwin, Findlay Liberty-Benton, 5-7, jr., 13.5; Ava Winnestaffer, Huron, 5-9, sr., 8.8; Randi Wilson, Northwood, 5-10, sr., 10.3; Bekah Bowser, Metamora Evergreen, 5-5, sr., 17.6; Carrie Zeedyk, Sherwood Fairview, 5-2, jr., 15.6; Carlie Foos, Kansas Lakota, 5-3, jr., 11.7; Devyne Eisenhauer, Castalia Margaretta, 5-11, sr., 11.1.
DIVISION IV
Player of the Year: Emily Siesel, Buckeye Central.
Coach of the Year Ed Reed, Fairport.
First Team
Rylee Sagester, New Madison Tri-Village, 5-7, jr., 16.5; Ava Sholtis, Fort Loramie, 5-10, sr., 12.8; Tai Roberts, Andrews Osborne Academy, 5-4, sr., 22.1; Kalista Friday, Woodsfield Monroe Central, 5-6, sr., 17.8; Jenna Carlisle, Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans, 5-10, sr., 21.0; Sophia Kline, Berne Union, 6-1, jr., 19.9; Bri Claxon, South Webster, 5-9, sr., 26.3; Corri Vermilya, Loudonville, 5-9, so, 27.5; Belle Zirzow, Bristol, 6-0, sr., 23.7; Emily Siesel, New Washington Buckeye Central, 5-6, sr., 18.4.
Second Team
Morgan Hunt, New Madison Tri-Village, 5-11, jr., 15.0; Austy Miller, Bradford, 5-6, sr., 22.2; Sarah Zimmerman, Cincinnati Country Day, 6-0, sr., 15; Katie Zatta, Steubenville Catholic Central, 5-6, sr., 21.2; Cara Taylor, Waterford, 5-3, Sr., 11.6; Kendall Braden, Toledo Christian, 5-8, so., 22.2; Mackenzie Royal-Davis, Toledo Christian, 6-0, sr., 18.6; Claudia Pifher, New Washington Buckeye Central, 5-8, sr., 21.1; Abi Lammers, Miller City, 5-6, sr., 21.2; Lacie Fenstermaker, Pandora-Gilboa, 5-11, sr., 19.0.
Third Team
Melody Arnett, Miami Valley Christian Academy, 6-5, sr., 18.9; Kara McFadden Fairport Harbor Fairport Harding, 5-5, jr., 18.6; Maren McCallister, New Hope Christian Academy, 5-11, jr., 22.7; Chloe Chard-Peloquin, Newark Catholic, 6-2, sr., 14.1; Briana Orsborne, Glouster Trimble, 5-9, sr., 15.0; Mackenzie Suprano, Waterford, 5-5, Sr., 13.8; Ellie Gabel, New Knoxville, 5-7, sr., 13.1; Maddy McCall, Norwalk St. Paul, 6-0, sr., 13.6; Sammy Hoelscher, Maria Stein Marion Local, 5-9, sr., 16.4; Macie Miller, Old Fort, 5-4, so., 19.4.
Special Mention
Ellie Bruce, Fisher Catholic, 6-2, so., 15.6; Brooklyn Hess, Danville, 5-11, sr., 12.9; Gianna Lane, Tree of Life, 5-7, fr., 21.9; Katie Neuhart, Delaware Christian, 5-8, sr., 21.7; Lexi Wenger, Northmor, 5-8, sr., 15.7; Maddie Powers, Malvern, 5-9, jr., 21.0; Paige Gorby, Shadyside, 5-8, sr.,18.1; Riley Thomas, Strasburg-Franklin, 6-0, fr. 16.8; Kelsey Harlan, Hannibal River, 5-6, so., 15.4; Mya Leach, Sarahsville Shenandoah, 5-7, so., 14.6; Alyssa Cevera, Ashtabula St. John, 5-2, so., 17.1; Tess Conroy, Cuyahoga Heights, 5-7, jr., 15.6; Elise Champagne, Columbia Station Columbia, 5-7, So., 12.9; Marshae Hill, Willoughby Cornerstone Christian Academy, 5-5, so. 15.4; Bella Whaley, Ironton St. Joseph, 5-9, sr., 15.5; Payton Johnson, Peebles, 5-9, so., 21.1; Desiree Simpson, Symmes Valley, 5-9, so., 12.3; Kayla Evans, Racine Southern, 5-7, sr., 16.7; Olivia Smith, Bainbridge Paint Valley, 5-7, sr., 13.1; Abby Cochenour, Beaver Eastern, 5-7, sr., 23.2; Kasey Kimbler, Franklin Furnace Green, 5-6, sr., 22.1; Annie Dettwiller, Ports. Notre Dame, 6-1, jr., 12.2; Ashley Shroades, Salineville Southern, 5-3, so., 22.6; Kylie Wilson, Jackson-Milton, 5-7, sr., 16.3; Katie Grexa, Kinsman Badger, 5-10, so., 20.0; Shalen Guilliams, Loudonville, 5-8, sr., 17.4; Jacey Mullen, New Middletown Spring., 5-11, jr., 19.0; Marissa Ventura, Maplewood, 5-7, sr., 16.0; Lucia Wolford, McDonald, 5-7, sr., 18.3; Addesa Miller, Dalton, 5-8, so., 12.6; Kenzie Schroeder, Hicksville, 6-0, jr., 19.6; Shelby Grover, Lucas, 5-9, jr., 20.0; Kenzie King, Columbus Grove, 5-6, sr., 14.2; Cali Gregory, Convoy Crestview, 5-10, so., 18.6; Sage Woolace, Stryker, 5-3, jr., 17.3.
Honorable Mention
Voni Bethel, Fisher Catholic, 5-7, so., 10.1; Rylee Davis, Madison-Plains, 5-11, sr., 10.9; Abbi Evans, Berne Union, 5-4, jr., 7.0; Hannah Hubbard, Granville Christian, 5-5, sr., 16.5; Laura Keith, East Knox, 5-9, sr., 15.2; Raylynn Mullins, Ridgedale, 5-10, sr., 16.2; Paris Richardson, Tree of Life, 5-10, sr., 11 ; Carmen Heuker, Botkins, 5-5, sr., 15; Anne Murphy Fayetteville Perry, 5-7, jr., 16.6; Angie Smith, Yellow Springs, 5-7, sr., 21.3; Meghan Downing, Tri-Village, 6-2, sr., 13.4 ; Grace Barnes, Cincinnati Country Day, 5-8, jr., 15.5; Claudia Harrington, Covington, 5-6, sr., 16.0; Emily Young, Glouster Trimble, 5-6, sr., 13.0; Jessie Rutt, South Gallia, 5-9, sr., 12.5; Tori Triplett, South Gallia, 5-4, so., 12.1; Hanna Uhrig, Bainbridge Paint Valley, 5-6, sr., 11.8; Jaylie Parr, Whiteoak, 5-7, so., 13.2; Kenzie Morrison, Peebles, 5-7, sr., 14.0; Kenzi Ferneau, Latham Western, 5-6, jr., 12.8; Jordyn Rittenhouse, Latham Western, 5-6, jr., 12.2; MacKenzie Whitley, New Boston, 5-7, Sr., 13.0; Gracie Ashley, Ports. Notre Dame, 5-11, so., 9.1; Faith Maloney, South Webster, 6-0, sr., 9.2; Reese Triplett, New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic, 5-8, jr., 15.0; Jules Hood, Caldwell, 5-4, sr., 13.3; Hallie Bommer, Beallsville, 5-7, sr.,13.1; Kara Ramsey, New Matamoras Frontier, 5-6, jr., 12.0; Gentry Brown, Shadyside, 5-9, jr.,11.5; Lanie Bower, Malvern, 5-4, sr., 11.0; Emma Gilkerson, Strasburg-Franklin, 5-9, sr. 10.4; Makaela McLaughlin, Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans, 6-0, sr., 10.0.; Madison Lesnak, New Middletown Springfield, 5-10, jr., 10.0; Baylie Starcher, Maplewood, 5-1, sr., 12.5; Faith Hollobaugh, Warren Kennedy, 5-6, sr., 13.7; Ava Darney, Jackson-Milton, 5-10, so., 13.2; Jaylyn Mullenax, Bristol, 5-8, sr., 8.1; Addison Thompson, Kinsman Badger, 5-6, jr., 10.0; Savannah Procick, Lowellville, 5-5, jr., 12.5; Alivia Morrison, McDonald, 5-9, jr., 14.1; Briah Daniel, Windham, 5-7, so., 12.0; Ella Lunsford, Dalton, 5-7, jr., 10.9; Rachel Faber, Elyria Open Door, 5-11, So., 12.6. Talyssa Moody, Cuyahoga Heights, 5-6, Jr., 12.1; Olivia Eldridge, Fairport Harbor Fairport Harding, 5-10, sr., 9.1; Sidney Iler, Elyria First Baptist, 5-4, sr., 14.2; Haley Domen, Middlefield Cardinal, 5-5, sr., 10.1; Julia Jaenke, Cuyahoga Heights, 5-8, so., 11.1; Olivia Schalk, New Riegel, 5-11, so., 15.7; Kaylona Butler, Toledo Christian, 5-6, jr., 14.7; Avery Henschen, New Knoxville, 5-10, sr., 12.3; Kaylee Freund, New Bremen, 5-7, sr., 14.0; Makenna Depinet, Attica Seneca East, 5-7, sr., 15.0; Gabrielle Stober, Rockford Parkway, 5-11, jr., 15.6; Ally Schindler, Defiance Ayersville, 5-11, so., 10.1.
