With the thought of 10 years of wrestling to go with the painful memory of missing last year’s state tournament by only two matches, one would surely believe Tyler Cathcart has his shares of butterflies working this week.
The St. John senior is preparing for the Division III District wrestling tournament at Garfield Heights High School this weekend.
Or, maybe not.
“I don’t really have any issue with nerves or getting too anxious before matches,” Cathcart said. “I try not to think, I just try to wrestle to the best of my ability.”
Cathcart finished second at 150 pounds during at weekend’s Division III sectional tournament at Berkshire High School.
He’ll hit the mat at Garfield Heights with a record of 34-9, including a 2-0 loss to Berkshire’s Josh Brown in the sectional final.
Brown, a returning state qualifier from a year ago, is considered a favorite to win this weekend’s tournament.
Though Cathcart didn’t win, he feels good about being able to compete with anyone he steps onto the mat against this weekend.
“I like where I am,” Cathcart said. “I feel good, I’ve been working hard, as hard as anyone else, probably harder. I feel like I have a lot more confidence, I have more experience, and having another year with coach [Scott] Blank has helped a lot. I’m looking forward to this weekend, if I wrestle the way I know I can, I think things will look pretty good.”
Cathcart certainly looked good last weekend. He opened the postseason with a first-round pin, then scored a 9-0 major decision in the semifinals.
Against Brown, he didn’t give up much, but just didn’t score.
It’s not a situation Cathcart wants to find himself in again. This weekend, the strategy is simple — be strong on his feet, and smart on the mat.
“I’m just really focused on getting that first takedown,” he said. “Then really, just slowing down on top, taking my time, not getting too high where bad things can happen. Just calm on top and win the match on my feet.”
He’ll put the strategy to work against Quin Bruder, a sophomore from Fairview Park in the first round at Garfield Heights on Friday evening.
Bruder enters with a record of 15-7. He and Cathcart have never faced each other before.
With a win, Cathcart will likely have to deal Columbiana Crestview’s AJ Coppersmith, the overall number No. 1 seed.
“‘I’m anticipating a big quarterfinals match,” Cathcart said of the potential match. “It’s going to be a lot like my sectional finals match. It’s going to be really close, I’m going to need to win it on my feet.”
Though Cathcart dropped his final match on Saturday, there is a lot to feel good about, as well as a lot to improve on, Blank said.
“He wrestled a kid [Brown] that is supposed to make it out, so we’re right there,” the coach said. “He wrestled well, but I think there’s a lot of things that we can score on in that match. He wrestled well, wrestled smart, was coachable, and that’s what we need to do this weekend.”
And though he thinks of himself as pretty calm, the chance to wrestle his way to Columbus next weekend and the state tournament is something Cathcart had to admit will create some anxiousness to manage.
“I can’t lie, there probably will be some pressure,” he said. “Being a senior and everything, the pressure will probably be there. But, I’m going to try to put that all past me and go out and wrestle my best match.”
Cathcart is one of two St John wrestlers scheduled to wrestle this weekend. Ryan Elrod is competing at 285.
