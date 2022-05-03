JEFFERSON — The St. John boys tennis team doesn’t mind competing with the big boys.
The Heralds are 11-0 heading into today’s match against West Geauga, and having a successful time playing larger schools.
Todd Nassief has been coaching the Heralds for a decade, and has not been shy of taking on difficult competition.
“We play Cleveland Heights, we play Mentor,” he said of large schools on the schedule.
While St. John finished behind Jefferson and Lakeside in the all-county tournament over the weekend, the Heralds competed well against the county schools to place third.
“The kids are really improving,” Nassief said. We don’t have a lot of experience.
“They [the players] take a great deal of pride representing St. John School. Win or lose, we try to represent St. John in a first-class manner. One of our goals is to leave a positive mark with other teams, coaches and parents. We want them to say, ‘That must be a pretty good school.’”
Nassief credits the administration and assistant coach Kayla Johnson for making the program successful.{p class
“I get a lot of help from coach Kayla Johnson,” Nassief said. “She is very knowledgeable in the sport.”
One of the practical reasons St. John plays larger schools is because many small schools don’t have tennis teams.
”We are going to be in the NAC [Northeastern Ohio Conference] and none of them have tennis,” Nassief said.
Nassief enjoys going against former players he has coached or long-time coaches.
“We are like that little dog that barks at the big dog and doesn’t realize he’s 1/4th as small and 50 pounds lighter,” he said. “It’s possible that our small size plays an advantage in a way.
“It takes seven to field a team and we usually have just the seven come out, but from the first practice each player knows they are critical to the success of the team.
“As coaches we get to spend more time with the starters, since everyone is a starter. They end up getting more coaching specifically to their needs. The kids enjoy playing the big schools, we are pretty much the underdog wherever we go, and they like that.”
Nassief was pleased with his team’s showing in the all-county tournament.
Jacob Timonere led the Heralds in the all-county tournament, placing first at third singles. He defeated Jefferson’s Brandon Furman 6-3, 0-6, (10-5) in the final.
Jimmy Severino finished second. as did the second-doubles team of Sebastian Aughinbaugh and Danny Hutchins at second doubles.
Andy Grippi posted fourth at first singles.
”The county tournament surprised me somewhat, where we finished was impressive,” Nassief said. “One point from second, but what
I was most proud of was the way they played.
“All of them played their best when the team needed it the most.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.