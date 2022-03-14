Bradley Eaton would be happy to tell you about his performance at the state wrestling tournament this past weekend, as well as how much he is enjoying his time as a student-athlete at Lakewood St Edward, one of the most prestigious schools in the country.
At the same time, though, he’d also be adamant in saying he is still a kid from Conneaut.
Eaton, who resides in Conneaut and attended Conneaut Junior High a year ago, won four out of six matches this past weekend to place fifth in the Division I 138-pound weight class and help the Eagles to yet another team state title.
His uniform may have the famed Ed’s logo across it, but Eaton said he still bleeds for the Spartans every time he competes.
“Even though I step on the mat with a St Edward singlet, I will always be representing Conneaut as well,” Eaton. “I was there for nine years of school … nine years you just don’t forget about that.”
You don’t, but even with an over two-hour commute to the near-west Cleveland suburb everyday, Eaton has gotten everything he expected out of being a part of the Eagles program.
Aside from wrestling, and attending a school with the highest emphasis on academics, Eaton also made his mark on the varsity soccer team last fall and is now looking forward to track season.
He has had the opportunity to travel and compete against some of the best high school competition from the area and beyond.
‘It’s great,” Eaton said. “We wrestle like a national schedule, so we wrestle teams across the country. We went against the two top teams in the country so the competition is great.”
The competition is great, but so is the work ethic required to have the kind of success the program has come to expect from itself.
“It’s amazing to be a part of it, but it’s also an incredible amount of work that goes into it,” Eaton said. “A lot of people, they look at St Ed’s and they see all the great results we get, but every single person there, no matter what sport, we all work incredibly hard to get where we end up. It’s a lot of hard work, but I’m not afraid to work hard.”
He’s also learned to deal with the pressure and even animosity that is sometimes directed at him because of the school he represents.
“As much as there’s fame in wearing that uniform, there’s a lot of people that don’t like us because of the success we’ve had,” Eaton said. “We stay out of all of that drama and stuff.
“We just go out and wrestle. As awesome as it is to be a part of the program and get the recognition, there also comes people that do not like us because we’re winning and they do not like us or they want to beat us. It’s a lot to have to deal with.”
At the Schottenstein Center in Columbus this past weekend, Eaton made his state tournament debut with an 11-8 win over Tannar Beerman, a junior from Fairfield.
Eaton was then sent to the bottom bracket by Edwin White, a senior out of Westerville North by a score of 11-5. Eaton late saw White again in his final match.
After his second-day defeat, Eaton bounced back and secured his spot on the podium with an 8-5 win over Chase Crutchley, of Medina Highland, in a match that was not as close as the final score indicated.
Eaton won another bout before running into the eventual third-place finisher, Nate Burnett of Elyria.
Burnett edged him 3-2, sending Eaton to the fifth-place finals match, where he was re-acquainted with White again.
This time, Eaton pinned him in less than a minute.
The win locked up fifth for Eaton and sealed his freshman year record at 29-10.
With all his hard work and all he learned in his first year of varsity wrestling, Eaton said the finish gave him a little something to smile about, but also an even bigger push to get to the top.
“The goal is always to win the state title,” he said. “It’s not that I’m not happy, but I’m definitely not satisfied. From the state perspective, I’m going to do everything I can to get to the top of the podium.”
