HARPERSFIELD TOWNSHIP — Hundreds of people gathered at SPIRE Institute to check out the sports facility and look for merchandise at the same time during an open house on Saturday.
“It’s great,” SPIRE Academy President Jeff Orloff said. “A lot of fun a lot of people are here.”
The opportunities to learn about the facility and experience the unique options available were spread through the three mammoth buildings spread across the campus.
“Very exciting to have the community here,” Orloff said.
Sara Lampela, sales and business director for SPIRE Institute, said there were 43 vendors at the event. She said there were local businesses and a variety of crafters on site in the swimming building.
Tours were offered for all three buildings and there were many kid friendly events available in the soccer-basketball building.
“This is an annual event. We will make it bigger and better,” Lampela said.
She said some of the Olympians that are coaching at SPIRE Institute were also involved in the day, including Kerron Stewart of Jamaica.
Stewart was silver medalist in the 100 meters at the 2008 Olympics.
The event was also open to families of athletes presently training at SPIRE Institute.
Robert Cunningham, of Salina, Kansas, said his daughter is playing for the newly founded girls basketball team and he was able to attend the event with his family.
“I think it is great [the event], especially for parents coming out to visit,” Cunningham said.
The facility hosts many regional and national championships in a variety of sports and is in the process of building hotels, dormitories and other facilities.
Bounce houses were available for children and T-ball, basketball and volleyball options were also available.
