HARPERSFIELD TOWNSHIP — SPIRE Academy is seeking a few good men, women and youth to help make major events a reality.
The Atlantic 10 Swimming and Diving ended on Saturday but the Big Ten Indoor Track and Field Championships are scheduled for Feb. 24-25.
They will 7be followed by the Ohio High School Cross Country and Track and Field Association State Indoor Track meet on March 3-4, according Keith Webb who coordinates the volunteer program.
Webb said the SPIRE Sparks volunteering program includes a youth component and an adult component as well.
“Volunteering helps high school students in a multitude of ways. In addition to boosting your resume, volunteering allows students to satisfy high school requirements, build civic responsibilities, learn new skills and give back to their communities,” Webb said.
Webb said volunteering could also lead to employment.
“At SPIRE Academy we are always looking to hire high school students. Coming in as a volunteer is a great way to see SPIRE in action and to learn about potential opportunities,” he said.
Webb said SPIRE Academy also wants to turn the volunteering around and give back to the community over the coming years. He said as the students coming to the academy grow they will help the area as well.
He said hundreds of community service hours will be needed in the next several weeks with the major track events coming to town.
John Wade, of Cleveland, said he likes to give back to SPIRE because he trains for the veteran wheelchair games at the academy. “They have put a lot into me so I like to give back,” he said.
Adult volunteers often great athletes and spectators and provide information about the community to the visitors. He said youth volunteers often provide services such as retrieving track implements during competition and putting high jump bars back on the standard to name a few.
Potential volunteers may contact Webb at kwebb@spireacademy.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.