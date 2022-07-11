Staff Report
SPIRE’s latest endeavor this summer is adding RC sailing to their camp and visitor activities.
SPIRE campers will be offered the chance to participate in evening programs of RC sailing, run by Western Reserve Model Yacht Club (WRMYC) sailors and a SPIRE staffer. In 2023, SPIRE also plans to offer a five-day camp for sailing, using AMYA Soling 1 Meter boats. These are a 1:12 scale model of the 27-foot International Soling Olympic boat.
RC sailing has far less in the way of speed, but offers a great experience for students and campers wishing to explore an added amenity on-site.
Keith Webb, SPIRE’s Director of Community Relations, is looking forward to the opportunity to provide another amenity to campus.
“We are excited to now be offering RC yacht sailing to our array of SPIRE camper activities,” he said. “We have some world class racing taking place on our campus and now our campers will have the opportunity to learn from some of the best.”
SPIRE’s Soling 1 Meter boats were assembled by WRMYC Club Members from a kit as a competitive RC yacht. There are more than 70 RC sailing clubs in the USA and Canada that race the Soling 1 Meter sailboats. The models are 40” long and weigh 10 pounds, with sails and rudders controlled by radio transmitters, through servo motors powered by rechargeable battery packs. The boat’s only source of power is solely provided by winds of 1 MPH to over 20 MPH.
Western Reserve Model Yacht Club races the Soling 1 Meter-Class boats at 4 p.m. Tuesdays, and on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month, running from 9:00 a.m.- 1:30 p.m. from April to November.
To learn more about WRMYC, visit wrmyc.org or call 440-478-8208.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.