HARPERSFIELD TOWNSHIP — Sean Lane spent decades playing and coaching professional soccer around the world before arriving at SPIRE Academy to start a soccer program last fall.
Lane is the director of soccer and head coach of the SPIRE Academy soccer team he is building from scratch.
“I started the first of October [2022],” he said. “My mandate was to find 20 plus soccer players from around the world.”
Lane said there are 14 players committed with discussions on-going with many more.
The players already committed to the SPIRE soccer program come from Kenya, Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom and more.
“We are talking with players from China, Bangladesh [and many other counties],” he said.
Dozens of youth soccer players are taking advantage of summer soccer camps at SPIRE Academy as well.
He said two sessions, including one going this week, have drawn 80 players to the area.
“We have another coming in July,” Lane said.
The academy has also partnered with the Ashtabula County YMCA for soccer development.
“We try to make it a little more than a recreational camp,” Lane said of the camps that seek to add higher level drills to the program.
He said SPIRE bought a club team that operates out of Cleveland and the Academy and club team will work together.
“Most of our guys for the academy are high school age,” Lane said.
The athletes will attend
SPIRE and play for their corresponding age group club team i
n United State Youth Soccer
competition and a Great Lakes league.
He said the teams will play games at SPIRE Academy or St. Ignatius High School or at national competitions in Orlando or Arizona.
Lane played professionally for Darby County in England and 10 years in Australia.
Lane said he started coaching when he was not happy with the coaching his five kids were getting on the pitch.
He said SPIRE is looking to start a junior academy that would help Northeastern Ohio high school players receive more opportunities to play the game outside of the high school season.
Lane said a girls program is also on the horizon.
