CHAGRIN FALLS — After going 57 yards on 14 plays and having nothing to show for it to start the second half, the Lakeside football team was looking for a little pick-me-up in its Chagrin Valley Conference gam at Chagrin Falls Friday nigiht.
They got it from Abi Ortiz.
A junior varsity player at the start of the season, Ortiz shot through a gap and blocked a punt to give the Dragons offense the ball back at the Tigers 25 yard line.
Three plays later, they were in the end zone as Nate Bartone went in from 3 yards out.The big play on special teams ignited the Dragons to a 26-7 road win.
“I went straight through the A-gap,” Ortiz said.of the play that turned the tide.”I pushed a blocker out of the way, I saw an opportunity and I jumped for it. As soon as the ball hit the ground, my teammates were all over it. The offense did what they had to do, that’s what a team does.”
Ortiz’s play was the second big one for Lakeside’s special teams in the game.
Late in the first half, after Falls scored on a 59-yard touchdown run by Donny Hardy to take a 7-6 lead, Kamron Crocket took the ensuing kickoff back to the Tigers 41.
That set up a 34-yard screen pass from Alex DiSalvatore to Angelo Collazo to give the Dragons a 12-7 lead at the half.
Lakeside opened the second half with the long drive, but the defensive stop on fourth down had momentum siding with the home team.
With the verdict still in doubt and Lakeside missing key players, Ortiz said everyone understands they need to play bigger roles.
“Someone gets hurt, someone needs to step up,” he said. “We’re built for this, coached to step up, built for Friday nights.”
Dragons coach Buzz Edwards added, ““That was a momentum swinging play for us. It wasn’t even a punt block [play], it was a punt safe return [play] with just three defensive linemen charging the play.
“But Abi was a JV guy to start the season and he has just worked his butt off for us and earned an opportunity when some guys went down.”
Other guys stepped up as well all over the field for Lakeside.
Nate Bartone, playing in the absence of J’Shon Sanders, and DiSalvatore each rushed for more than 100 yards as Lakeside controlled the game on the ground.
“We have to be able to use Alex in the running game to soften the defense up,” Edwards said. “The last couple of weeks teams have been loading the box up and keying on the running back. We worked hard this week and Alex has been watching film and getting better every week and he’s good enough to keep them honest in the open field.”
DiSalvatore got the Dragons on the board to start the game with a 9-yard run to cap off a 14-play, 79-yard drive that chewed up nearly seven minutes of the first quarter clock.
Bartone carried the ball nine times for 52 yards on that opening drive.
Aside from the touchdown pass to Collazo and the run by Bartone, Caleb Stitt also took the ball into the end zone to ice the game in the fourth quarter.
Defensively, Lakeside gave up the touchdown run by Hardy in the first half, and allowed the Tigers to make plays in the final minute of the half, but in the second half they slammed the door shut.
The Dragons improved to 5-2, while the Tigers dropped to 3-4.
The five wins wraps up at least a .500 season for the second straight year.
Lakeside had gone nearly two decades without a .500 season until last year.
According to Edwards, a lot of different people have contributed to the turnaround.
“It speaks a lot to our hard work of our coahcing staff, our administration, the teachers in the building, our kids and their parents,” he said. “We’ve come a long way.”
They will have thier hands full next Friday with a home game against state power Kirtland.
