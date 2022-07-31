NORTH KINGSVILLE — Special Olympic softball players from all over northeastern Ohio had a chance to compete on Saturday during a tournament at the Kingsville Little League complex.
Kris DeCaro, head of the Special Olympics program for Ashtabula County, said the tournament helps teams get mandatory games so they can be eligible for regional competition scheduled for Aug. 21 in Akron.
“We can’t thank the Kingsville Little League enough,” DeCaro said of all the work needed to make the tournament a reality. She said it has been five years since the tournament began.
Amanda Toth, president of the Kingsville Little League, said volunteers have been at the field every day since Wednesday tidying up the fields. The fields were not used much since early July when competition came to a halt for Little League players.
Ken Mauro, incoming league president, said the Kingsville Little League will try to do anything it can to assist Special Olympics.
“We wan to try and make it bigger and get regionals down here,” he said.
Joe Allen coaches the Ashtabula County teams that are named the Lakers. He said there are three divisions of competitions with coach-pitch, division 2 and division 3. He said competitors may begin participation as early as eight years old and continue to whatever age people would like to play.
“We had a guy retired last year at 65,” he said.
The teams playing came from Geauga, Columbiana, Trumbull and Tuscarawas. Teams interesting in the state competition in September must qualify at Akron in August, DeCaro said.
She said she really appreciates all the financial assistance needed to keep the Special Olympics financially afloat. “I want to thank you county and the generous support. We wouldn’t be able to do it without (the donated funds,” DeKaro said.
She said the softball season cost $8,000 last year.
Allen said the state tournament is scheduled to be at a Sandusky sports complex in September if the team qualifies.
DeCaro said Ashtabula County Special Olympics fields teams in softball, bowling, basketball and track and field. “We’d like to offer more sorts but we need more volunteers,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.