Asked if Thursday's season opening matchup between Coneaut and Edgewood is a rivalry game or not, the two coaches — Rocco Dobran of the Spartans and Olajuwon Cooper of the Warriors — had differing takes.
Conneaut will travel to Corlew Stadium to take on Edgewood in a season opening at 7 p.m. Thursday to get the 2022 season underway. It’s the second year in a row and third time in the last four years that the two teams have met on opening night.
“It’s definitely a big rivalry game,” Dobran said
The Spartans play just two county games this season — the other at Pymatuning Valley on Oct. 7.
Dobran’s team has had its way with the Warriors, winning in 2019 (49-0) and 2021 (41-6). The school's also went against each other in 2020 with Conneaut winning 22-14 in Week 4.
Cooper said in order for the game to truly become a “rivalry,” his team needs to notch one in the win column.
“It’s definitely a rivalry, but it’s been pretty much a one-sided deal,” Cooper said. “So for us, it’s about switching that ledger to the other side and seeing that our hard work in the offseason has paid off.”
The offseason has been an emphasis of Cooper since last season’s 2-8 campaign ended.
The Spartans went 4-6 for the second consecutive season last year, but have had success in previous years, including a 9-1 run in 2019.
Cooper said what makes Conneaut's go is the work they do in the offseason.
“Everything with Conneaut starts off the field,” he said. “Rocco does a great job. We have a great deal of respect for Conneaut and how he runs that program. He does a great job in the offseason preparing them.”
It's no secret what Dobran and the Spartans want to do all season — play tough, physical football.
Conneaut returns key players from last year’s team, senior running back Zach Rice.
Bryce Spurlin, Max Gleason and Caiden Heinly are expected to see time at QB, and complement a rushing attack led by Rice.
For Edgewood, sophomore Tony Hall will be under center after being thrown into the starting role early last season. The Warriors have more than their share of receiving threats, but the running attack of Ezekiel Lucas and Seth Enos could be what makes the biggest difference this season.
In spite of his team’s dominance over the years, Dobran knows his team will need to be ready.
“It’s never an easy game,” he said. “We know that they are going to come out motivated and ready to play. With Coop, and it being his first full season, since taking that team over, we know he’s going to do everything he can to get that team ready.”
Being ready is what the Edgewood coach has talked about with his team ever since last year’s campaign ended.
“Our guys did a lot of work to prepare for Conneaut,” Cooper said. “Which ultimately, I think is going to give us a chance to be successful and that’s really all you can ask for.
"It starts with the work in the offseason and our guys have done a great job of working. I think we’ll have the stamina, the conditioning and the mental fortitude to be successful Thursday. We just have to go out there and execute.”
