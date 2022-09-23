CONNEAUT — Conneaut dominated in the rushing game and scored the game’s first 41 points to defeat the Cleveland Central Catholic Ironmen 41-6 in non-conference action on homecoming night Friday at Joslin Field.
The Spartans won their fifth straight to improve to 5-1, while the Ironmen dropped to 0-6. The Spartans gained 359 total yards, including 333 on 34 carries. CCC had 113 total yards including 82 rushing on 19 carries.
Spartans senior running back Zack Rice led Conneaut with three touchdowns and 199 yards rushing on 15 carries. Rice shook off an ankle injury from last week to lead the Spartans’ ground attack.
“It feels better I got a new ankle brace, so it feels good,” Rice said. “My body felt good today. The [offensive] line has been doing really good and it feels great to win. I couldn’t be more happy.”
Junior quarterback Max Gleason added 52 yards rushing and one rushing touchdown.
“We kind of did what we wanted, the line was good and it was one of those nights where things went our way across the board,” Conneaut coach Rocco Dobran said. “These kids had a good week after a big win last week and a hard-fought game. I thought they came out today and played really classy.”
Dobran said the Spartans’ defense continues to play well and is improving each week.
He hopes that his team can keep an even keel for the remainder of the season and not have any letdowns.
“Our defensive front and linebackers continue to play well and get better each week,” Dobran said. “It’s homecoming and these kids are excited and creating memories for the future. To come out on homecoming like this is a big win.”
Junior linebacker Ty Covill said he is proud of his team’s defensive effort and credited the defensive line for making plays, including many tackles for losses.
“As we go our chemistry is getting better and our team is getting closer and having fun with the game and we’re looking to take off toward the playoffs,” Covill said.
Gleason got the Spartans on the board when he ran up the middle for a 7-yard touchdown run. The extra point by junior kicker Bryce Spurlin made it 7-0 with 7:46 remaining in the first quarter.
Rice picked up his first touchdown of the night on 24-yard run into the right corner to make it 13-0 at 4:41 in the first quarter. The extra point was missed.
After the Ironmen turned it over on downs, Rice sprinted up the middle on the first play of the drive for a 45-yard touchdown run. Spurlin’s kick extended Conneaut’s lead to 20-0 with 2:32 left in the first quarter.
Spartans wide receiver Caden Heinly scored on an end-around 6-yard touchdown run with 7:09 left in the second quarter. Spurlin’s kick made it 27-0.
Rice scored his third touchdown of the night on a 3-yard run up the middle. Spurlin’s kick made it 34-0 with 3:28 left before halftime.
Junior running back Wyatt Payne closed out the Spartans scoring on a 33-yard run off right tackle. Spurlin’s kick made it 41-0 Conneaut with 9:21 left in the third quarter.
The Ironmen got on the board with 23 seconds left in the game when senior running back Tyrone Bobbitt up the middle from for a 13-yard score. The 2-point conversion failed, which resulted in the final score.
Next up
Conneaut travels to North East on Friday to play the Grape Pickers.
