If there is a time to play one of the better teams in the state, this is the week, according to Conneaut Spartans football coach Rocco Dobran.
The Spartans, who lost to Edgewood 15-14 in the season opener, has put together a three-game winning streak, including last Friday’s 44-12 victory against Cory (PA).
“I think we’re playing very well right now,” Dobran said of the way his team has bounced back from the opening week defeat. “Each game, I feel like we’ve improved.”
At 7 p.m. on Friday, Conneaut (3-1) will face a major test with a home game against the Rootstown Rovers from Portgage County.
Aside from a 4-0 record, Rootstown is ranked ninth in the state among Division VI programs in the latest state poll.
With that three-game win streak tucked in their shoulder pads, Dobran said his players are ready for the challenge that lies ahead.
“I think the kids are really excited because this is the kind of game we need right now,” he said “We have a couple of wins under our belt, so for these guys to play a 4-0 team, they really want to see where they stand up against this type of competition.
“They want to see what they got, what they really are made of. They’re going in with a lot of competition and I think that’s the way they need to go in.”
In order to not have that confidence ripped away, however, the Spartans defense will have to find a way to slow down Rootstown running back Cody Coontz.
Through the first four games this season, Coontz has 1,005 yards rushing while averaging nearly 11 yards per carry. He has also 14 touchdowns.
“He’s a really special running back,” Dobran said. “He’s a heck of a player and they do a good job blocking for him, they also have a good wing back that leads the way. That’s really their game, they’ll throw once in a while to keep you honest, but they want to run the ball, they kind of ride on Coontz.”
For the Spartans, while no one in their backfield has numbers comparable to Coontz, they’ve also been successful relying on the run game with a multitude of players.
Running back Zach Rice has leads the way, averaging 7.8 yards per rush this season on his way to 516 yards and eight scores. Quarterback Max Gleason and running back Wyatt Payne have also been effective.
Gleason has gained 277 yards and Payne 273. Gleason scored the game-winning touchdown in overtime against Berlin Center Western Reserve in Week 2.
Through the air, Gleason has passed for 401 yards through four games.
Dobran said there won’t be much change to the game plan going into Rootstown, just a reminder to continue to build on what’s worked the last three weeks.
“We are we’re we are because of what we’ve done the last couple of weeks,” he said. “I want the kids to keep doing what they’re doing and not complicate things too much. It’s exciting to play in a big game like this, but try not to get overly excited, just do what we’ve been doing because it’s been working.”
