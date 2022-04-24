CONNEAUT — Not that Bill Lipps or any of his Spartans baseball team has anything against buses, but they were certainly happy to finally not have to get on one after their game with Edgewood Saturday.
For the first time this season, Conneaut played a game at CLYO Park — its home field.
“We didn’t get back from Hermitage until 9:30 last night,” Lipps said.
It was definitely good to finally be at home.
Conneaut has been forced into playing exclusively road games this spring, after their field was devastated by the winter weather. It seemed as if it would never yield its grip to the spring season.
However, Saturday the infield may have looked less-than-ideal, but a game was played on the field.
“Just don’t tear up our field,” Lipps joked to the teams as they gathered for a pregame meeting honoring Ray Webker, who the game was being played in memory of.
With temperatures approaching 70 degrees, blue skies overhead, and plenty of spectators pulling up lawn chairs for an afternoon of high school varisty baseball, nobody was complaining.
"From the pictures I saw a few minutes ago, I couldn’t even believe they had this place ready,” said Edgewood coach Jeff Barger, whose team won 8-6. “This is just glorious.”
By late February, the playing field was submerged in snow and ice and the chain link fence around the outfield looked as if a tornado had wrestled to the ground.
Lipps said it took a tremendous effort by a lot of volunteers to make Saturday's game a reality.
“I can’t say enough about the maintenance crew; Kelly Leonardson, James Chase and Matt Kitchen," he said. "Guys like [assistant coaches] Erik Hodges, Tony Pasanen, Matt Pape, [administrator and player parent] Jim Kennedy, along with the players, all getting this field ready to play. It was a community effort, no doubt.”
And though the field did not look great, there was still a sense of pride for the guys that called it their home turf.
"This field is ours and I'm thrilled to play a home game, that’s all I can say,” Lipps said.
Aside from playing all their games on the road, Lipps said the team has been forced to be 'creative' in finding places to practice.
The tennis courts and football field just two of the facilities they’ve spent time practicing.
As for the actual game itself, Conneaut jumped out to a 3-0 lead, but Edgewood battled back for the win
Conneaut starting pitcher Patrick Kantola, who was coming back from a bout with illness earlier in the week, worked two scoreless innings before the Warriors got to him for a pair of runs in the third.
The Spartans answered back with a pair of runs in their half of the third, but Edgewood piled on two more in the fourth, then three more in the sixth.
Ben Welty led the attack with three hits and five stolen bases. Logan Kray, Tony Hall, Brady Andrejack and Drew Hlavtur all had two hits for the Warriors.
Kray pitched the final two innings, retiring all six batters he faced to seal the win.
Edgewood had 12 hits and swiped eight bases for the game. Keeping the pressure on offensive was key in coming back from the early deficit.
“We try doing that,” Barger said. “We got back to our brand of baseball [today] and had a few more balls fall in. We played solid defense after the first inning and the pitching did what it had to do and the offense finally woke up for us.”
For the Spartans, JR Hutchison had three hits and three RBIs, Lincoln Wade picked up an RBI and Alex Kennedy walked twice and scored a pair of runs.
The Webker Classic was pushed back twice and supposed to feature four teams each getting to play two games, but the weather dictated differently.
The family of Webker was on hand for the game and was introduced to both teams before the game.
Though his team lost, Lipps said getting to play a game in honor of someone who had a tremendous impact on his life along with getting to finally play a home game left him with only a reason to smile.
“It was a nice little friendly rivalry,” said Lipps, who coached previously at Edgewood. “Having the Webker family here was nice and I’m proud of my guys. They played hard, they didn’t give up at-bats. We did a lot of positive things today and I have nothing to complain about.”
