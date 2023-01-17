CONNEAUT — The Conneaut Spartans started quickly and eventually built a 20-point lead in the second half before hanging on to defeat the Saint John Lady Heralds 58-51 in a county matchup Tuesday night.
Four players scored in double digits for Conneaut (3-9), which won its three straight game. The Spartans never trailed against St. John (5-9), which had come into the contest with a three-game winning streak.
Junior forward Kayla Farley paced the Spartans with 17 points on 7-for-13 shooting from the field. She also grabbed 15 rebounds, and dished out five assists.
“I didn’t get down on myself and tried to focus on that this game,” Farley said. “So missing shots, I tried to let it go and it helped me out this game to focus on helping the team.”
She said the Spartans wanted to get off to a good start and build a lead. Conneaut had a 20-9 lead to finish the first quarter and a 35-19 edge at halftime.
“I think in the first half we came out knowing that we wanted to do our best and we were telling each other to play at our level,” Farley said. “We were talking about getting ready for this game and we took what we got in practice this week and we used it in the game and pushed to do what we wanted to do.”
Senior forward Laney Pasanen scored 12 points for Conneaut, and junior Finley Evans added 11.
Sophomore forward Bella Fix contributed 11 points and 11 rebounds, including two key offensive rebounds off missed free throws in the last minute of the game as Saint John tried to mount a comeback getting as close as six points down.
The Spartans shot 25-for-58 (43.1%) from the floor, including 5-for-16 on three-pointers and held Saint John to 20-for-63 shooting (31.74%), which included 7-for-23 on three-pointers.
Conneaut held a 38-21 advantage in rebounding against the Lady Heralds and dished out 13 assists.
“We had a great start,” Conneaut coach Tom Ritari said. “I was telling the girls that we had a 20-point fourth quarter at Lakeside, so we had two 20-point quarters in a row. We were shooting the three really well in the first half and that’s the way we play and let Farley do what she does.”
Ritari said Farley is a strong rebounder who has an excellent knack for getting the ball and has a great touch when driving to the basket.
He noted the Spartans played well as a team with vital contributions from a number of players and kept their composure when Saint John made a run in the second half.
“We shared the ball really well [Tuesday night] and had a lot of assists,” Ritari said.
The Spartans largest advantage came early in the third quarter when Conneaut led 42-22.
From that point, the Heralds outscored Conneaut 29-16, but the closest Saint John got was a six-point deficit.
Junior guard Alyssa Cevera led the Heralds with 26 points and added a team-high seven rebounds. Freshman guard Mickey Zheng added nine points for St. John.
“We had a slow start, and I was really concerned about that and it’s tough to come back from that hole,” Saint John coach Nick Iarocci said. “But I’m super proud of the girls because we always tell them whether we’re winning by a lot or losing by a lot don’t pay attention to the scoreboard. Just play the game the right way and we did in the second half.”
Iarocci said his team made a nice comeback to make it a close contest.
“Credit to Conneaut they played a really good game and were up for it and we were up for it, but not until after the first quarter,” he said.
NEXT UP
Conneaut plays tonight at Pymatuning Valley, while Saint. John hosts Badger on Thursday.
