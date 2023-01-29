CONNEAUT — The Conneaut Spartans took the lead early in the first quarter, and held off a third-quarter comeback to beat the Jefferson Falcons 56-41 on Saturday in county girls basketball action.
Conneaut improved to 5-12 and has won five of its last six games. Jefferson fell to 4-14 with the loss.
Senior guard Laney Pasanen scored a career-high 17 points for Conneaut, including shooting 7-for-9 from the free-throw line. Pasanen made all four free-throw attempts in the fourth quarter and a big 3-pointer to help the Spartans seal the game.
“I just think it was an intense game, and under pressure it’s more fun when it’s intense and the cheerleaders were here and it was the atmosphere,” Pasanen said, adding she felt Conneaut played well together as a team.
Senior guard Cora Szalai had 10 points and five assists for the Spartans, sophomore forward Bella Fix scored nine points, and junior forward Kayla Farley grabbed a team-high 11 rebounds.
“When Laney takes the ball to the hole, she’s going to get fouled and she played really well [Saturday]” said Conneaut coach Tom Ritari. “Cora has been coming on as our point guard the last several games and handling all the things she needs to do, and I think she is very aware of the way we want to play.”
Sophomore guard Tatum Bordeaux led the Falcons with 11 points and eight rebounds.
The Spartans took the lead at 7-4 when Szalai nailed a 3-pointer with 4:10 remaining in the first quarter. Conneaut then jumped out to a 19-6 lead in the early second quarter.
Jefferson scored 11 straight points to cut the deficit down to 19-17, but the Spartans regrouped and took a 26-20 lead into the lockerroom.
The Falcons cut the lead down to one point at 32-31 midway through the third quarter. But Conneaut responded with a 10-2 run to push the lead to nine points at 42-33 and the Falcons were never able to get closer than seven points the rest of the way.
“We made runs, they matched a run right back," said Jefferson coach T.J. Furman. "It’s hard when you dig yourself that big of a hole. It’s hard to climb back out of that.
The Spartans shot 19-for-49 (38.77%) from the field and made six 3-pointers while holding Jefferson to 13-for-54 (24.07%) shooting including four three-pointers.
“Jefferson is a good team, they give you a lot of good pressure and we said before we came on the floor, if we beat their pressure we’re going to win,” Ritari said. “For the most part, we broke their pressure and got good shots out of it.”
Furman added, “I have to give Conneaut credit they hit a lot of threes and they kept us uneven with that 3-2 zone and we missed a bunch of bunnies. We didn’t play defense. We’re usually a really strong defensive team and we couldn’t do anything tonight.”
Conneaut outrebounded the Falcons 37-31 and had 10 assists while limiting Jefferson to five assists.
“We held together in the third and fourth quarter when we really needed it,” Ritari said. “We hit a couple of big shots and that picks you up and we hit a couple of threes we hadn’t hit yet.”
NEXT UP
Both teams play home games today.
Conneaut goes against Andrews Osborne Academy, Jefferson battles Girard at home today
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.