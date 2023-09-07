The first three weeks of the season has seen a lot of good things come together at the right time for the Conneaut football team, according to coach Rocco Dobran.
The Spartans are off to a 2-1 as they get set to travel to Chagrin Falls starting at 7 p.m. on Friday night to meet the Tigers in a Chagrin Valley Conference cross division game.
Conneaut has another cross division game next Thurday against visiting Hawken before taking on the Lake Division portion of their schedule.
The Tigers are also off to a 2-1 start, their lone defeat to Kenston, which is 3-0 and has leveled everyone they’ve played thus far.
A year ago, Chagrin Falls went 4-6, but had a lot of young players starting. Many of those players are now back, a year older and a year stronger.
The Tigers want to be a run-first team that has success off an improved offensive line and a couple of talented athletes in the backfield. Dobran said they will certainly be ready to present a challenge.
“They’re sound in everything they do,” the coach said. “Offensively, they have a nice quarterback who throws the ball very well. Up front they have some big guys that move well so it’s going to be a challenge for our defensive line. We have to get after their quarterback, contain him, keep him in the pocket. He likes to get out and get around the edge. They also have a good power run game.”
The Spartans have gotten contributions all over the field through the first three weeks of the season. Dobran said the front seven on defense have really stood out, while young guys are making strides in the secondary.
“Our defense up front and our linebackers are very experienced, those guys have a lot of games under their belts,” Dobran said.
The Spartans returning starters Bryce Spurlin and Ty Covill have picked up from where they left off a year ago. The defense has also gotten a boost from Jay Anderson, who has returned after missing time last season due to an injury.
“A lot of things have come together with those front few guys,” Dobran said. “The first few games you’re just getting back into it, getting back to your reads and the speed of the game back and that kind of stuff. Then in the secondary where the learning curve is really taking place, I feel like every game, they’ve gotten better.”
The offense is a two-headed attack by quarterback Max Gleason and running Wyatt Payne who have already combined for more than 900 yards and nine touchdowns.
This will be the first meeting between the two schools in recent history.
Playing teams they’ve never played before is not really anything new for the Conneaut. It was something they’ve done for years playing in Pennsylvania’s District 10 and as an independent.
After years of unfamiliarity, Dobran said his program is more than ready to see some common opponents on a more regular basis.
“It’s going to be nice over the next couple of years to get to see some familiar teams,” he said. “It was a situation in the Pennsylvania league or when we were independent, where our schedule just completely changes every two years.
“There’s always going to be some changes, but at least the bulk of your teams are gonna be similar and that’s always good and then just the kids being able to play for a conference championship is going to be nice.”
Dobran knows playing against Chagrin Falls will be a challenge.
“We think they’re a very solid team,” Dobran said. “We’re going to go and play good football if we expect to win.”
