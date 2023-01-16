Staff Report
County and Madison wrestlers traveled over the weekend for competition.
Conneaut went to the Bill Dies Memorial in Akron; Jefferson and Edgewood participated in the Top Gun Tournament in Alliance and Madison competed in the Maumee Bay Classic in Oregon, which is near Toledo.
For the Spartans, Amari Bowers finished second at 138 pounds, Daren Christine was third at 285 and Scotty Edwards took fifth at 215.
“We wrestled well,” Conneaut coach Keith Sherman said. “We had a couple of letdowns, but the guys turned it around and finished strong. I’m proud of all the kids whether they place or not. Each kid has continued to improve and hopefully they can make some noise in the sectionals and districts this year.”
Bowers earned two pins, an 11-0 major decision and 7-0 decision to reach the finals. At that point, Bowers lost to Sheridan’s Coltyn Reedy 9-3 in the battle for first.
“Amari lost his first match of the year against a top-10 Division II wrestler,” Sherman said. “Before the finals, he had not given up a point all year.
“Amari has set his goals high and is determined to achieve those goals. Daren wrestled well. He had a tough match in the semifinals where he lost to the No. 3 ranked Division I wrestler. He bounced back and won the next two. Scotty is really getting better with every competition. Scotty won his way to the semifinals and lost a heartbreaker in the last nine seconds of the match.”
The Spartans ended up 13th in the team standings with 81 points.
In Alliance, Jefferson’s Brogan Fielding was third at 132.
Fielding captured a pair of tech-fall wins, before falling to Mayfield’s Vinnie D’Alessandro 3-1 in the semifinals.
Fielding, however, rebounded to defeat Point Pleasant’s Gunner Andrick 4-2 to secure his spot.
“We specifically added this tournament for our wrestlers to test their readiness for the postseason,” Falcons coach Cody Lewis said. “Brogan has goals of winning a state title.
“I think he performed well enough to prove that is a realistic and appropriate expectation. I was extremely proud to see him battle some adversity after suffering his first loss of the season in an extremely close match to a returning DI state placer.”
For the Warriors, Kyle Vencill at 138 and Zeke Lucas at 175 both finished eighth in their respective weight class.
Meanwhile, the Blue Streaks saw tough competition in Northwest Ohio.
Madison had two wrestlers place eighth — Jamie Harrison at 113 and Addison Trisket at 144.
“Overall, a real good experience for the guys,” Madison coach Andrew Tomaso said.
The Blue Streaks finished 31st in the team standings with 59 points, which was a half-point better than Perry.
