CONNEAUT — For the Conneaut volleyball team to outlast Harbor Creek Thursday evening at Garcia Gymnasium, it was not about any one player doing anything great.
Instead, the entire team came together to simply find a way to keep getting the ball back over the net.
When it was finally over, the Spartans prevailed 18-25, 25-11, 25-21, 10-25, 15-7.
Senior captain Riley Ferl said the Spartans scrapped their way against the Huskies, and good things happened.
“We definitely play scrappy,” she said. “There are times when we have crazy hits or crazy blocks or Kayla [Farley] or Devyn [Zappitelli] are getting great serves. But, a lot of times I think it’s all just a group effort. We all have our jobs and we all do them well.”
Conneaut coach Mo Ritari couldn’t have agreed with her player more.
“We even told them in the huddle that we won because everyone contributed,” the coach said. “We had non-setters setting, non-passers passing ... I mean everybody contributed.”
Conneaut (7-5) got off to a sluggish start, falling behind 10-3 and went on to lose the first set.
They came back strong, however, in the second and third sets, only to lose the fourth.
In what they had hoped would be the close-out set, the Spartans had several hits sail long throughout the set, allowing Harbor Creek to run away on the scoreboard, thus forcing a fifth set.
Ferl said her and her teammates had mistakes early in that set to have a domino effect that they could not stop in time.
“I was definitely in my head,” she said. “I think a lot of us get in our heads. We make a mistake and we let it affect us too much. Everyone says shake it off, but it’s not always easy.”
By the fifth set, though, it appeared they had the bad vibe from several errors shaken off in jumping out to a 5-1 lead.
Conneaut didn’t allow the Huskies (3-4) to get any closer, closing out the set for the win.
Ritari said learning to recover, like in the fifth set, is something the Spartans have worked a great deal on.
“It is tough,” she said of recapturing the momentum that they needed to close out the match, “It’s something that we keep telling them ... you mentally have to forget the mistakes from before and think about how bad you want it. You have to dig within yourself.”
Aside from overcoming the disappointing performance in the fourth set, the win was even more satisfying for Conneaut because Harbor Creek rolled over them in straight sets a year ago.
“They crushed us,” Ferl said with a laugh. “Obviously, we wanted to end it in four [tonight], but It still felt really good to come back and get the win.”
Statistically, Maddie Zappitelli led Conneaut with eight kills, while Bella Fix and Ferl each had six. Lexi Brown had 13 assists and 13 points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.