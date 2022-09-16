CONNEAUT — Conneaut jumped out to a quick lead and went on to defeat the Rootstown Rovers 33-14 in nonconference action Friday night at Joslin Field.
The Spartans improved to 4-1, while the Rovers dropped to 4-1. Conneaut gained 447 total yards, including 311 yards on 54 carries. The Rovers had 275 total yards, including 204 rushing on 39 carries.
“We ran the ball great, I can’t say enough about the offensive line,” said Conneaut coach Rocco Dobran. “That line is opening up holes for us and winning us games. We know we’re a good ballclub and we’re happy to get a win here [tonight].”
Junior quarterback Max Gleason, who finished with 161 yards rushing and 3 touchdowns, got the Spartans on the board with a 10-yard touchdown run up the middle with 5:59 in the first quarter. The extra point by junior kicker Bryce Spurlin made it 7-0.
Rootstown fumbled the kickoff, and Conneaut made them pay when senior running back Zack Rice scored on a 30-yard touchdown run down the left sideline on a fourth down play with 4:28 in the first quarter. The extra point made it 14-0.
After a good kickoff return gave the Rovers good field position, Rootstown drove down to the Conneaut red zone and fumbled on the 3-yard line to stall the drive.
Gleason, who passed 6-for-8 for 135 yards, led the Spartans down the field again and hit Larry Hamm for a key 55-yard reception to get the Spartans near the red zone. Gleason eventually took it in from 8 yards out with 9:13 left in the second quarter. The extra point made it 21-0.
Senior running back Cody Coontz got the Rovers on the board with a 4-yard touchdown run with 6:05 left in the second quarter to make it 21-6. The extra point by senior kicker Hunter Krieger was missed.
Rice, who had 72 yards rushing on 12 carries, left the game late in the second half with an apparent right leg injury and returned briefly in the second half. He also caught one pass for 12 yards. Junior Wyatt Payne added 73 yards on 19 carries.
The Spartans received a 28-yard touchdown reception to Spurlin from Gleason on a gutsy 4th and 7 down call in the third quarter. Spurlin was wide open on the right side about 15 yards down the field and then busted his way to the end zone as defenders collapsed on him. Conneaut led 27-6 with 11:01 remaining after the extra point failed.
The Rovers forced a safety with 6:58 left in the game as the Spartans chose not to punt on their own 1 yard line to cut the deficit down to 27-8.
Coontz, who had 185 yards rushing on 34 carries, scored on a 5-yard run up the middle to cut the deficit to 27-14 after the two-point conversation failed with 4:43 remaining.
But Gleason closed the scoring for Conneaut with a 25-yard touchdown run up the middle with 3:11 remaining. The Spartans led 33-14 with 3:11 remaining after the 2-point attempt failed.
Conneaut is slated to host Cleveland Central Catholic next Friday.
