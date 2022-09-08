Rocco Dobran, for one, is glad to be back in familiar territory.
The Conneaut Spartans, who are coached by Dobran, are home for the first time this season after playing their first three games on the road.
The Spartans, who are competing as an independent this season, went to county foe Edgewood in the first week.
The second and third games — Berlin Center Western Reserve and Columbiana — were hikes.
Conneaut managed a 2-1 mark during the time frame, falling to the Warriors 15-14 in the opener.
Now, the Spartans will settle in for three straight home games, starting Friday vs. Corry (Pa.).
“The players are going to be really excited to play in front of their home crowd with great community support,” Dobran said. “They really appreciate the edge that the band and cheerleaders give them.”
Despite being an independent before joining the Chagrin Valley Conference next school year, the goal for Conneaut is to continue to win.
It’s the last game before the first Ohio High School Athletic Association computer ratings are released (Sept. 13).
Meanwhile, the other county teams, except for Pymatuning Valley, start conference play this weekend.
There’s a couple of key games on the docket Friday, including Lakeside at Geneva in the CVC Chagrin Division and Girard at Jefferson in the Northeast 8 Conference.
Other teams in action on Friday are Grand Valley in the CVC Valley Division; Edgewood CVC Chagrin; PV (non Northeastern Athletic Conference game) and Madison Western Reserve Conference.
The Heralds are playing a NAC foe on Saturday.
Here’s a look at the Friday games:
• Corry Pa. (0-2) at Conneaut (2-1)
Corry has been outscored 110-12 in its first two games. The Spartans recorded a 38-0 resounding win over Columbiana last Friday. Conneaut continues to be strong in its run game with 684 yards, led by Zack Rice’s 353 and five TDs. On defense, Ty Covill leads the team with 35 total tackles. Jaydon Anderson leads Conneaut with seven tackles for loss, and Wyatt Payne returned an interception 90 yards for a score against Columbiana.
• Lakeside (3-0) at Geneva (2-1)
The Dragons are 3-0 for the first time since 2017. Lakeside has topped 26 or more points in each of the opening three games. The Dragons have allowed just 17 points. Running back J’Shon Sanders keeps adding to his totals, gaining 491 yards to this point. Quarterback Alex DiSalvatore has been an efficient 13 of 22 for 214 yards and three TDs. Defensive back Angelo Collazo has already picked off four passes. After an opening-season loss to Madison, the Eagles have found their groove. Luke Smith, with 93 yards; Jacob Wilson 58 and Kenny Young 54 led a 270-yard ground game in a 27-6 win over Springfield last Friday.
• Girard (3-0) at Jefferson (3-0)
A big game to start NE8 play. The Indians have tallied 42 or more points in each of their first three games played. Grant Hitchcock paces the Falcons in rushing (445 yards) and passing (314).
• Orange (0-3) at Edgewood (2-1)
The Lions have scored just 14 points through three games. The Warriors look to regroup this week. QB Tony Hall, running back Zeke Lucas and wide receivers Anthony Hunt and Christian Cunningham are players to watch on offense. Cunningham tallied a pair of touchdowns vs. Jefferson.
• Berkshire (1-2) at GV (1-2)
Both teams broke into the win column last Friday. The Badgers defeated Trinity, while the Mustangs topped PV 27-6. Casey Turner leads four GV rushers with more than 100 yards at 167. Braden Hart and Brady Bogan have registered 5.5 sacks each.
• Rootstown (3-0) at PV (0-3)
The Rovers have won their last two games by a combined nine points. Senior running back Cody Koontz has gained 744 yards on 75 carries with nine TDs. End Drew Nero is a player to watch defensively with 21 tackles, including five for loss. For the Lakers, QB Ryan Croston leads the Lakers in rushing (295 yards) and 111 passing.
• Madison (1-2) at South (1-2)
The Blue Streaks have scored 23 points in three games. Quarterback Carson Alley has rushed for 160 yards with two scores. The Rebels’ lone win was 35-34 over Twinsburg in Week 2.
Saturday (6 p.m.)
• Windham (0-2) at Saint John (2-1)
After two losses, the Bombers’ Week 3 game was canceled due to low numbers. Chase Eye and Jack Eye are two players to catch. Their father, Jake Eye, is the head coach. The Heralds are seeking their third straight win after defeating Sebring 40-6 last Friday and being awarded a forfeit victory against Akron Springfield in Week 2. Saint John QB Vin Narducci has thrown for 441 yards with three TDs. Matt Miller, with 11 receptions for 199 yards, and Will Anderson (10 catches, 168 yards), are the receiving leaders.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.