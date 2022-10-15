CONNEAUT — The bounce of the ball can generate a variety of emotions during a soccer game, especially when a sectional match is on the line and the ball is rolling toward the goal.
Conneaut goalkeeper Laney Pasanen deflected a shot on goal and reacted as the ball rolled toward the goal late in the second half of a Division II sectional soccer match against Geneva. The Spartans won, 1-0.
“I got really nervous. I didn’t want to go into a shootout,” Pasanen said. She also didn’t want to lose out on a pair of pajama pant bottoms the coaches offered for a win.
Conneaut’s Mikayla Thompson scored the only goal of the match with 4:49 remaining in the first half.
Thompson said she has played on the high school team for four years and for six before that on youth soccer teams.
“It is a really good feeling,” she said of the goal that helped her team move on to a Division II sectional final at Kenston on Tuesday.
Conneaut head coach Becky Thomas said the Spartans have their last regular-season game at home todau against Lakeside before facing the Bombers.
Thomas was visibly excited for her team celebrating with the squad as they ran happily from the field.
“We’ve made so much progress since the beginning of the year,” she said.
The Spartans (5-6-4) tried to place Sydney Anderson in position to assist on offense in an attempt to get an early goal, but that didn’t work, Thomas said.
She said Anderson then dropped back to assist on defense and the strategy paid off.
Thomas said she was concerned that a goal could change the momentum and the Eagles could then have scored again.
Geneva head coach James Restad said 80 minutes of effort toward victory can turn quickly, and it did.
He said Conneaut
took advantage of
an opportunity on a breakaway and that was the difference in the game.
“We had the ball,” Restad said. “We had opportunities.”
The Eagles ended their season 4-11-1.
Restad said he’s proud of the team and the growth the squad showed this year.
