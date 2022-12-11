CONNEAUT — The Conneaut Spartans jumped out to an early lead Saturday and never trailed to defeat the Fairport Harbor Skippers 62-44 in boys basketball action.
Spartans junior guard Chance Loomis led all scorers with 23 points, including 14 in the first quarter. Conneaut improved to 2-2 and captured its second straight win.
“I think it’s just confidence and my teammates trusting me a little bit more to shoot the ball,” Loomis said. “In practice, we definitely have a little bit more confidence and we’re finding that spot, overcoming adversity, and just calming down a little bit.”
Loomis said it felt good for the team to get its first win at home.
“Our defense carried us [Saturday] and being more aggressive on defense and being more confident in ourselves,” Loomis said. “Our athleticism, and we have some bigs and long bodies out there and we held them pretty well.”
The Spartans shot 22-for-48 (45.83%) from the field and outrebounded the Skippers 35-21.
Conneaut had a balanced scoring attack with three other players in double figures. Senior guards Zack Rice and Ben Anservitz scored 12 points each and senior forward Larry Hamm added 11 points and 10 rebounds.
Fairport Harbor senior guard Josue Castellano led the Skippers (2-5) with 16 points.
Conneaut coach Tim Tallbacka said pulling out a 62-51 win on the road in overtime on Thursday after being down 15 against Northwestern has given his team some much-needed confidence.
Tallbacka said the Spartans passed the ball very well against Fairport Harbor and that led to some easy looks. Anservitz led the Spartans with seven assists.
Fairport Harbor coach Dustin Ettinger said his team didn’t play well after a big 51-50 win on Friday night against Pymatuning Valley.
“We came in tired and had less than a 24-hour turnaround to come into this game and prepare for it,” Ettinger said. “Not to say that Conneaut is not a good team because we did scrimmage against them twice this offseason, but they played really good team basketball, and we didn’t have an answer early on.”
Tallbacka believed his team took advantage of its energy against the Skippers.
The Spartans held Fairport Harbor to 15-for-44 (34.09%) shooting from the field.
“I thought our defense really controlled the game,” he said, adding senior forwards Gavin Hedrick and Hamm each had double figures in rebounds. “I think, our defense, we’re getting to where we want to be.”
Tallbacka complimented Rice for his defense on Fairport Harbor’s James Gadomski, holding the junior guard scoreless after the first quarter. Gadomski had six points for the game.
Conneaut jumped out to a 15-5 lead in the first quarter and was up 18-9 heading into the second quarter.
The Spartans took a 31-21 lead into halftime and used a 15-3 run to start the third quarter to open up a 24-point lead to make it 48-24 midway through the period.
The Skippers never got closer than 18 points down for the remainder of the game.
Ettinger said his team couldn’t get anything going offensively.
“It’s not a recurring theme,” he said. “But the boys just really struggled mentally right now. I think we’ll bounce back with a little bit of rest.”
