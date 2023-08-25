CONNEAUT — The Conneaut Spartans volleyball team won its first match of the season on Thursday evening, earning a three-set sweep over the Pymatuning Valley Lakers.
The Spartans won 25-14, 26-24 and 25-16 at Garcia Gymnasium against a Laker team starting off the season 0-4.
“It feels great,” Conneaut coach Mo Ritari said. The girls should to. I’m glad they won in three.
The Spartans lost their opener in five games to Grand Valley on Tuesday.
Ritari said the team sometimes take their foot off the gas when they get a lead. She added the squad needs to keep pushing to build a lead and close out the other team.
Conneaut is joining the volleyball-rich Chagrin Valley Conference filled with quality volleyball programs.
“We can’t get down on ourselves,” Ritari said.
The Spartans are in the CVC Lake Division, along with Madison, Geneva, Lakeside, Jefferson and Edgewood.
Jefferson, Lakeside, Geneva and Madison have a history of quality volleyball programs.
Ritari said her team will have to stay together, focused and play hard.
“We have nothing to lose,” she said.
Conneaut got off to a quick start with a 9-3 first-game lead over the Lakers and grew it to 17-10 and completed the set with a 25-14 win.
The second game was closer as the Lakers had a lead of 7-4 before the Spartans turned it around took a 14-12 lead. The score then went back-and- forth with ties at 16-16 and 24-24 before Conneaut rallied for the 26-24 win.
Kayla Farley had 11 points, nine kills and 15 digs for Conneaut. Lexi Brown added 11 assists.
PV coach Donna Shinault said her team trusted each other and stayed focus for much of the set. She added communication will be important as the Lakers move forward.
Shinault said her squad is made up of mostly juniors and sophomores with a few seniors sprinkled in to the mix. She said developing the confidence and communication is not an easy task.
Both teams are scheduled to play home maches on Monday.
The Lakers go against Mathews, while while Conneaut battles Northwestern.
