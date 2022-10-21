CONNEAUT — Conneaut scored the game’s first touchdown and that’s all the scoring the Spartans needed to defeat the Harbor Creek Huskies 13-6 in non-conference action on senior night Friday at Joslin Field.
Conneaut improved to 8-2 with the win, including ending the regular season 4-0 at home, while Huskies dropped to 2-7 overall.
The Spartans, who have the chance to host a Division V, Region 17 playoff game next weekend, gained 239 total yards, including 193 yards on 43 carries. The Huskies had 129 total yards including 53 yards rushing on 32 carries.
Senior running back Zack Rice led Conneaut in rushing with 84 yards on 19 carries. He added two receptions for 46 yards and one receiving touchdown.
“We had to play a clean game and we didn’t, we had too many turnovers and we let things get away from us,” Spartans coach Rocco Dobran said. “But our defense was lights out to hold them to two field goals and I’m absolutely proud of them.”
Dobran said he was pleased with the team’s win and excited to see what transpires with the upcoming Ohio playoffs.
Conneaut junior quarterback Max Gleason, who added 74 yards rushing on 19 carries, got the Spartans on the board first with a 15-yard touchdown run with 10:07 remaining in the second quarter. The extra point by junior kicker Bryce Spurlin made it 7-0.
The Huskies were able to squeak a low line drive kick through the uprights by senior kicker Brandon Konieczki from 35 yards away to cut the deficit to 7-3 Conneaut with 2:53 left in the second quarter.
Gleason put the Spartans right back on the board when he lofted a 44-yard touchdown pass down the middle of the field to Rice. Spurlin’s kick was no good and the Spartans lead 13-3 with 1:33 before halftime.
“We motioned someone across and it got the person on Zack to freeze up and he was worried about a run, Gleason said. “I saw Zack wide open and just put it up there and he got it.”
After the Spartans’ Caden Heinly fumbled a punt return, the Huskies got the ball on the Spartans 18 yard line. Harbor Creek capitalized on the turnover and Konieczki drilled a 34 yard field goal with 5:17 left in the third quarter to make it 13-6.
The Huskies got the ball back and then slowly drove down the field in the middle of the fourth quarter, but the Spartans defense tightened up when it counted and forced a punt.
Conneaut converted a fourth down on the ensuring drive, but on the next play Rice fumbled to give the Huskies another chance.
However, junior Wyatt Payne of Conneaut intercepted Huskies quarterback Heath Betza on a fourth down play by Harbor Creek with 1:26 remaining to give the Spartans back control.
“I was nervous that it would go over my head when I jumped, but when I came down with it, the first thing I thought of was to run,” Payne said. “Our defensive effort, we are a really coachable team and doing a good job of shutting down other teams.”
After the Spartans got the ball back, Gleason broke away for a 14-yard run and a first down to seal the game.
