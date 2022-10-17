BROOKFIELD — Cohen Webb had the ball placed at the 3-yard line. He waited for the whistle and deposited the ball into the bottom right corner of the net.
Webb’s penalty kick gave the Conneaut boys soccer team a 2-1 overtime win over Brookfield at Brookfield High School on Monday evening.
“I practiced PKs one day out of the entire year,” Webb said. “All I did was shoot it bottom right, so I knew I’d shoot it bottom right. and when I scored, it was the best feeling in the entire world. I never felt it before.”
The Conneaut defense kept the ball in the center of the field for most of the night. The Spartans only needed four saves from goalkeeper Alex Banish.
“We have some good boys back there ... defense,” Conneaut head coach Taylor Cleveland said. “We possessed it well, got a lot of good quality shots in. Just did a good job today.”
The Warriors, the 21st seed, got on the board first with a goal by Mason Graybill off an assist from Ryland Mihalcin with 23:26 remaining in the first half.
The Spartans, the 22nd seed, tied the game when Quinn Coltman found some space in the middle of the box. He got to the side of the defender and fired a shot.
Neither team changed the score in the second half, leading to a 15-minute overtime. Conneaut could have taken the lead midway through the second half.
Coltman scored on a crosser from Webb, but the goal was waved off after Coltman was called for being offside.
Justin Calip made 16 stops for the Warriors. He saved the game in the final minute of the second half when the Spartans got an open shot from a couple yards out right in front of the net.
The Warriors were called for a handball 90 seconds into the extra period, setting up Webb’s penalty kick.
With the win, the Spartans have improved their total record to 3-12.
Cleveland said that was the most wins by the program since 2016, and now they will advance to the second round of the playoffs.
The Spartans will take on top-seeded Cardinal Mooney on Thursday. The sectional final will be played at Youngstown State University.
“It’s amazing,” Webb said regarding the Spartans’ playoff win. “It’s great.”
