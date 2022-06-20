CONNEAUT — For more than 30 years, the road to Akron has rolled down Broad Street Hill as area Soap Box Derby competitors seek to earn spots in the Rally World Championships held in Akron in late July.
Tristan Hall, Stock Division; Bella Welton, Super Stock class; and Cayson Hayes, Masters Division, took on all comers and earned a spot at the big event at Derby Downs by winning their respective divisions in Conneaut on Saturday afternoon.
Many of the participants come from families that have competed in the event for three decades.
Hayes was overwhelmed with emotion after winning a trip to Akron in honor of his great-grandfather John. He said the family lost John back in December and he was excited to be able to win the race for him.
Bella Welton, whose grandfather Tracy Welton has administrated the event for almost two decades, was surprised by her victory, but excited to be heading to Akron. She said she enjoys spending time with her family and only hoped to get a place.
Welton said she was very nervous before the race and didn’t think she had won even after crossing the finish line.
In every competition between individual racers, the participants get two trips down the hill where they change lanes each time. The winner has the best combined time after the second race.
As the competition continues, contestants are eliminated until there are two standing in each division.
Hall said he was excited to win his division and looking forward to the trip to Akron. Hall’s father, Jason, said Tristan believed this was his chance to shine after three attempts to win the event.
There is a long history of successful entries in the world event coming from the Conneaut qualifier. Alexis Rhodes, the 2003 Rally Masters Champion, returns yearly to put the heat sheets together for the Conneaut Soap Box Derby.
There were 21 participants in the Conneaut Soap Box Derby with eight in the Stock division, nine in the Super Stock class and four in the Masters competition, Rhodes said.
She said all 21 contestants were from Ashtabula County and represented Conneaut, North Kingsville, Ashtabula, Jefferson and Orwell.
