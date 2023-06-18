CONNEAUT — Three Ashtabula County residents earned trips to the All American Soap Box Derby in July during competition Saturday on Broad Street Hill.
Alexis Rhodes, a former champion who assists annually in putting heat sheets together, said there were 12 stock division contestants, 10 in super stock and four in the masters division.
Rhodes said there were a lot of younger competitors this year including 7-year-olds, which is the youngest a contestant can be to race.
Scott Estock said he enjoys spending time with his 8-year-old daughter Abby, who narrowly missed out on victory to Dylan Schreiber, 10, of Conneaut.
"I did this when I was a kid probably 20 years ago and I have been helping ever since," Estock said.
He said last year was the first time his daughter was able to compete.
"We've been doing a lot of rally racing in Akron and Cleveland so we have time together," he said on the day before Father's Day.
Schreiber leaped from the vehicle that brought him back up the hill after his victory and ran through the area showing his excitement. He said he is excited about his trip to Akron.
Mikayla Thompson beat Zar Triplin after finishing second last year in the masters division.
"It feels good," she said.
Thompson said her grandfather does a lot of work on the car, but she has been working on a key need for soap box derby racing.
"Just stretching a lot," she said of the need to fit into a small car and guide it safely down the hill.
Thompson hugged her aunt Krista Shean, who won the event in 1989 and earned a trip to Akron.
"I felt like a celebrity. They had a red carpet and and the escorted us all around Akron," Shean said.
Khloe DeFazio, 13, of Kingsville Township, beat Tristan Hall to earn her trip to Akron. She said she participated in another race prior to the county derby, which helped ready her for the big event.
The First Energy All-American Soap Box Derby World Championships are scheduled for July 16-22 in Akron.
Three other county masters division competitors, Cayson Hayes, Thayne Hayes and Jenna Wolfe have all earned trips to Akron through a rally racing system that includes races throughout the year with points leading to automatic qualification.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.