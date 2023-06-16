CONNEAUT — Cars are scheduled to begin rolling down Broad Street Hill early Saturday morning.
The 38th Conneaut Soap Box Derby is set with 26 contestants registered, said event spokesman Tyler Welton.
The event is slowly building back its numbers after the coronavirus pandemic, Welton said.
The event has been held on Father’s Day weekend for more than three decades and has provided many families with memories that now include three generations.
Tracy Welton, Tyler’s father, is the director of the event. Many competitors receive help from those they will race against on the big day.
Tyler Welton said there are 12 contestants signed up for the stock division (7 and above), 10 in the super stock (11 and above) and four masters (13 and above).
He said the division is often decided by fitting in the car by each individual rider.
The masters are the largest.
Tyler Welton said participants up to 6-foot-3 can usually fit in the car, but even a very nimble 6-7 person may be able to race.
The race was held in Ashtabula for many years before moving to Conneaut in the 1980s.
“It was over here on Bunker Hill way back when,” Tyler Welton said.
The road is scheduled
to close around noon today
in preparation for the Saturday races, Tyler Welton said.
“The city of Conneaut
gives us all the barricades,” he said.
He said three area
contestants have already qualified for the championship races in Akron later
this summer through all year long ‘rally’ competitions, which includes Thayne Hayes, Cayson Hayes and Jenna Wolfe.
The winners of the three divisions on Saturday will qualify as well.
Tyler Welton said said there is good competition in the stock division this year.
“We are getting younger,” he said of new participants.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.