GENEVA — Ever since Geneva’s Luke Smith began playing flag football at the age of 5, he has loved being on the gridiron.
His love for the game grew over time, following his brother’s (Cole, a 2021 Geneva graduate) journey as well as his own personal success throughout the midget leagues and middle school years.
But, Smith said his love for the game is at a whole different level heading into his final high school season.
“I have never been more excited for a football season than I am this one,” he said, as the Eagles make the final preparations for their season opener Friday night at University School.
The first reason, according to Smith, is simple — Geneva brings back a very good football team..
“All of our players have varsity experience,” Smith said. “We have guys who know what they are doing and are used to playing in the big games. Everything we are doing has been installed by Week 1. We are not learning anything new right now, just building off last season.”
Last season was a stellar year for the Eagles in coach Don Shymske’s first year leading the program.
After an opening game loss to Madison, Geneva went on to win eight of its next 10 games, before the run ended with a Division III, Region 9 second-round postseason loss to Chardon.
Smith, a running back and safety for the Eagles, was a big reason for that success. He led the team with 964 yards rushing (8.4 yards per carry) and 12 touchdowns.
Smith also paced Geneva with 14 receptions for another 201 yards of offense, including one more touchdown — a very big score in a game that Smith felt was a turning point for the team.
The touchdown happened with 17 seconds left in the opening round of the playoffs at Gilmour, Smith caught a pass in the flat from classmate Kenny Young and scampered for a
7 yard touchdown to give the Eagles a 49-48 win.
The Eagles ended up coming back from a 34-21 halftime deficit in that game, took a brief 42-34 in the third quarter, before finding themselves down 48-42 in the final minutes setting the stage for the winning touchdown.
“That game was a step in the right direction for us,” Smith said. “In the locker room at halftime, no one’s heads were down like they may have been in the past. We were just upbeat and focussed on what we needed to do to win.”
Smith said he still gets goosebumps thinking about that moment. It is one of the many parts about the game he has grown to love.
“I love running the ball, and I love that my team counts on me to get that first down,” Smith said. “I love coming up and crushing kids on a tackle .. the excitement, the adrenaline on Friday nights — it’s difficult to describe, but there is nothing like it.”
And, there is nothing like who he gets to enjoy it with.
“My teammates — the bond that we have — I am with my football friends whether we are on the field or not,” Smith said. “We are always together, hanging out, watching film together. I love my team.”
That chemistry, according to Smith, is what makes heading into this final year of high school so special.
“When you have a team that is all on the same page, it makes you love it so much more,” he said.
Shymske said Smith’s leadership is a big reason for that.
“He was a captain last year as a junior, and he is a leader in the weight room and the locker room,” Shymske said. “The kids respect him and listen to the things he says. We are going to rely heavily on his experience.”
Named Geneva’s Most Valuable Player last year, the coaching staff has the 6-foot-1 Smith in places to best impact the game.
“There is a reason we have him at safety,” Shymske said of Smith, who had 72 tackles as a junior. “He is the one who sets all of our coverages. He does a great job coming up on runs as well. Offensively, he is a threat to score every time he has the ball.”
Smith is also one of the leaders in the classroom with a 4.3 grade point average. Planning on going into a career in the financial world, the 180-pound senior wants to first squeeze every ounce out of his senior year before deciding if he wants to continue his football journey in college.
“I want to play at least 14 games,” Smith said of his goal that would get Geneva to at least the regional finals. “But, you can’t get to 10-0 unless you go 1-0, so we are going to take this one game at a time.”
